Ovation Productions apologizes for Ben&Ben concert snafu, Alesso non-show

EVENTS promotor Ovation Productions apologized for inconveniences suffered by the audience during the Ben&Ben homecoming concert on Dec. 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City.

This is the second snafu involving the company — a veteran in concert production having previously handled major concerts for Metallica, Sting, Usher, One Direction, and Ed Sheeran — over the weekend. The headliner of a Dec. 17 concert, Swedish DJ Alesso, did not make an appearance, although the show pushed through. The concert will be rescheduled

“It was indeed a milestone for Ovation Productions and Ben&Ben. And because the turnout was massive, it had its share of logistical challenges that inconvenience many of the fans,” Ovation Productions said in a statement released on Facebook on Dec. 21.

While the promoter said that multiple entry points were allotted at the venue, the event planners and venue management made a decision the night before the concert “to keep gates on the right side closed to spare people from walking over deep mud in that area.” The cement floor at the right side was under construction at the time.

The statement also said that they were “prohibited” from putting up “instructional signage just along the perimeter fence and in the streets leading up to the venue to assist concert goers.”

Aside from the limited entry points, security measures also led to long lines to enter the venue.

“Security procedures at the gates admittedly contributed in the slowing down of the flow but it was a necessary procedure. At some point, said security procedures were relaxed in order to unclog the choke points, then later reimposed when the situation improved,” said the statement from Ovation. It was done “to prevent a potentially hazardous influx at the gates.”

Ovation Productions wrote: “We still recognize that at the end of the day, it is Ben&Ben’s fans who have been inconvenienced by all this and we apologize we will do better next time.”

Ben&Ben performed before a crowd of 61,000 people on Sunday.

The following day, Dec. 19, the nine-piece band posted an apology on social media for the stressful queuing at the entry to the venue, and gaps in the organization of the event.

“While we are grateful that the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert was an unforgettable night of music and emotions shared between the band and Liwanag [as the fans of the band are called], we’d like to sincerely apologize to those of you who had a deeply stressful experience with the queuing, the entry into the venue, and the general gaps in the organization of the event. We know that you have given so much in order to be able to attend our concert,” Ben&Ben wrote.

The band said that it would be more involved in the planning and preparations of their upcoming shows. “While we can’t undo the pains that you’ve been through, we can help make things right moving forward. Thank you,” Ben&Ben wrote.

BusinessWorld reached out to Ovation Productions but received no response as of press time.

Ben&Ben’s homecoming concert was originally scheduled as their send-off show on Sept. 3, at the same venue, prior to their North American Tour. It was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

ALESSO CONCERT TO BE RESCHEDULED

After Swedish DJ was a no-show at his concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds on Dec. 17, Ovation Productions announced that it will be rescheduled.

“A new date is being discussed and will be announced as soon as possible,” the concert promoter posted on Facebook on Dec. 21.

In a post on Instagram Stories on the same night he was expected to perform in Manila, the Swedish artist wrote: “Manila, due to circumstances that were out of my own control, I’m deeply sorry that my show was cancelled. Me and my team are doing our best to make this up to you. I’m so sorry for this.”

Despite the headliner’s non-appearance, the concert pushed through as scheduled on Saturday, with the show’s supporting acts Ace Ramos, Martin Pulgar, Marc Marasigan, Rico Arce, KATDJ, Deuce, Katsy Lee, David Ardiente, and ACRAZE.

Entry to the show last Saturday was made free, the statement said.

“Saturday’s tickets are valid on the new date to be announced. For those who wish to refund however [they] may do so at the point of purchase,” the statement added.

For more information on the refunds, visit Ovationtickets.com and smtickets.com. — MAPS