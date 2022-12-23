Stuff to do (12/23/22)

1 of 5

Concerts and more at TriNoma

TRINOMA is celebrating the season with music and fireworks. The Yuletide Rhythms Park Concert Series at the Level 4 Park, features the Song Weavers Ph on Dec. 25 and the Miraculous Medal Chamber Singers on Jan. 1. The concerts are at 7 p.m. There will be festive fireworks after the shows at 8 p.m. Event passes are available upon presenting a single purchase receipt worth P500 from Dec. 1-17.

CCP celebrates Simbang Gabi, Christmas Eve mass

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) is celebrating the traditional Simbang Gabi by going hybrid with onsite and online masses. The Misa de Gallo (dawn masses) are being held daily until Dec. 24 at 5 a.m. at the CCP Main Building Ramp, in partnership with Our Lady of Sorrows Parish. For details on the online masses, visit the CCP Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/culturalcenterofthephilippines). The series of masses will culminate with the Christmas Eve Mass on Dec. 24, 8 p.m., led by Fr. Mario Sobrejuanite, S.S.P. On Christmas Eve, there will be a pre-mass program at 7 p.m. featuring the Manila Symphony Orchestra playing traditional tunes, and special classical numbers from soprano Myramae Meneses. As a finale, the Philippine Madrigal Singers will lead a 100-voice chorale singing Christmas carols with the Manila Symphony Orchestra.

Ballet Manila’s Cinderella opens this weekend

EXPERIENCE classic romance, magic, and happy endings as Ballet Manila stages the ballet Cinderella on Dec. 25 to 30, 4 p.m. at the Aliw Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Featuring all-original choreography by the company’s CEO and Artistic Director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, Ballet Manila’s re-telling of its all-time hit is perfect for kids and kids-at-heart. This year’s staging is part of Ballet Manila’s Holiday Cheer Series, a new annual Christmas tradition. Tickets are available at P800 and P500 exclusively through Ticketworld. For more information, call 8891-9999 or visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Santa at Shangri-La Plaza

CHILDREN visiting Shangri-La Plaza have one last chance to have their photos taken with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus before Christmas, on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m., at Level 1. Present a single receipt of a purchase of at least P500 from any Shangri-La store from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 to get a ticket for the photo session with Santa. For updates and inquiries, follow Shangri-La Plaza on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial and on Instagram @shangrilaplazaofficial.

Win-Winter Festival at Shopee

E-COMMERCE platform Shopee has partnered with the Korean Government and Caritas Manila for the Win-Winter Festival to share the holiday joy with underserved communities in the Philippines. Shoppers can check out affordable Korean deals at up to 50% off from Shopee’s exclusive collection until Dec. 29. The collection includes authentic Korean beauty products, fashion items, and more. With every purchase shoppers make at the Win-Winter Festival, the Korean government will match the amount of their purchases in donations to Caritas Manila. The Win-Winter Festival is an initiative under Shopee Bayanihan, Shopee’s umbrella CSR program that provides support for local communities through partnerships with various organizations, government agencies, brands, and institutions.

New attraction at Robinsons Magnolia

OVER at Robinsons Magnolia, six sculptural pieces can now be found at the base of the outdoor Christmas tree. They are spinning chairs and they’ve quickly become a favorite of mall-goers who frequent this Quezon City mall. The chairs are hollow on the inside and allow users to spin around using only their body weight. All around the surface of the chairs are textured bands or lines that help prevent users from slipping off. The original Spun Chair was designed by Thomas Heatherwick over a decade ago. It was initially an exploration on whether or not the process of metal spinning could create something to sit on. Heatherwick produced several metal versions tapping the process used to make timpani drums. Metal sheets were pressed against a rotating cast iron form using a paddle, welded and polished. The ones at Robinsons Magnolia are made of polyethylene and are thus much lighter. When allowed to stand on its narrow base, the Spun looks almost sculptural in form. The real fun begins, however, when it is leaned on its side and the user gets to lounge, rock and spin a full 360 degrees. Robinsons Magnolia’s Central Garden is a favorite spot for shoppers taking a breather. There are animal-shaped stools and a mini playground for the kids but it also attracts dog owners who walk their leashed pets around the astroturf. Aside from Robinsons Magnolia, the Spun chairs can be experienced at Robinsons Antipolo and Robinsons Galleria Ortigas and soon at Robinsons MetroEast, Robinsons Galleria South, and Robinsons Naga.