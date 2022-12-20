Entertainment News (12/20/22)

1 of 6

TBA Studios acquires Filipino-Irish thriller Nocebo

TBA Studios has acquired the Philippine theatrical distribution rights to Nocebo, a Filipino-Irish suspense thriller revolving around Filipino folk traditions. Directed by Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley, the film centers on Christine, a fashion designer (played by Eva Green) who suffers from a mysterious illness that confounds her doctors and frustrates her husband (Mark Strong). Help arrives in the form of Diana, a Filipino nanny (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth. Nocebo was the opening film at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival and had limited runs at the Sitges Film Festival, the Cork International Film Festival, the Singapore International Film Festival, and QCinema International Film Festival. It was the first recipient of the Film Development Council of the Philippines’s International Co-production Fund in 2020. Produced by Brunella Cocchiglia and Emily Leo and co-produced by Filipino production company Epicmedia, it was executive produced by XYZ Films. “TBA Studios is ecstatic to bring Nocebo to a wider audience in the Philippines featuring our very own Chai Fonacier in an international film steeped in Filipino folklore. It is only fitting that our kababayans watch the movie on the biggest screen they could find with a crisp sound system to immerse in the world of Nocebo,” Daphne O. Chiu, President and COO of TBA Studios said in a statement. Nocebo is set to be released in Philippine cinemas on Jan. 18, 2023. For more updates, visit tba.ph and follow TBA Studios on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Youtube.

Carly Rae Jepsen returns to Wanderland

CARLY Rae Jepsen will be back in Manila for the Wanderland: The Comeback music festival on May 4 and 5, 2023, at the Filinvest Festival Grounds in Alabang. Tickets are available at wanderlandfestival.com. The festival’s co-presenters, GCash and foodpanda, will give a 15% discount on Regular and Star Wanderer tickets from Dec. 19 to Jan. 12 (or while supplies last). Visit their pages for more details. The discount is not applicable to Early Entry tickets and Wanderbuddies bundles. Also performing at the festival are Asian music groups Sunset Rollercoaster, Balming Tiger, #george, and #LeoWang.

Cinemalaya calls for short film entries

CINEMALAYA is now accepting entries for the Short Film category for its 2023 edition. Interested filmmakers must submit their application on or before 6 p.m. on March 3, 2023. They may submit their requirements either online by following the official link at https://bit.ly/Cinemalaya2023ShortFilmCallforEntries or onsite at the Film, Broadcast, and New Media Division (FBNMD), Design Center of the Philippines (CCP Annex) at Vicente Sotto St. corner Magdalena Jalandoni St., Pasay City. For online submission, requirements include an online entry form, the uploaded film, and the filmmaker’s profile. For offsite submission, entries must include: the duly completed application form; the final work in MP4 format with violator saved on USB, properly labeled with the title, production company address and contact numbers, production date, director’s name, and running time; synopsis in English; and a brief résumé and two recent 2×2 photos of the filmmaker(s). Entries must be submitted in a long brown envelope properly labeled with the proponent’s name, title, and contact details. The 10 best short films will be informed on May 26, 2023, and will compete for the Best Short Film award during the 2023 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival on Aug. 4 to 13. For entry forms and complete guidelines, visit www.cinemalaya.org, www.culturalcenter.gov.ph. For more updates, follow the CCP and Cinemalaya official Facebook accounts.

SZA releases new single and music video

AMERICAN R&B artist SZA released her new single, “Nobody Gets Me,” and its music video, directed by Bradley Cadler (SZA-Nobody Gets Me (Official Video) — YouTube). The track is from her new album SOS. The 23-track album includes features songs by Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. SOS is available on all digital streaming platforms.

The Glory: Part 1 on Netflix

A NEW Korean drama, The Glory: Part 1, will start streaming on Netflix on Dec. 30. Written by Kim Eun-sook (Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mr. Sunshine) and director An Gil-ho (Stranger), the eight 60-minute episodes tackle revenge, bullying, childhood trauma, and confrontation. The Glory: Part 1 follows Dong-eun (Song Hye-ky), who has painful memories from bullying and school violence. Eighteen years later, she and fellow sufferer Yeo-Jung (Lee Do-Hyun), seek revenge by driving all the perpetrators and everyone around them to the brink of ruin.

Nayong Pilipino Bike and Nature Trail launched

THE NAYONG Pilipino Bike and Nature Trail, meant to promote cycling tourism in Metro Manila, has been officially opened. It is a project of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism National Capital Region (DOT-NCR), and the City of Parañaque. Since 2021, the NPF has made small steps toward stewardship of its 9.5-ha property by organizing tree-planting activities and choosing partner agencies to drum-up support and awareness. In 2022, the agency was able to plant 446 trees.

Sofi Tukker releases ‘Chasing Cars’ cover

SOFI TUKKER is ending the year with the release of their cover of Snow Patrol’s classic “Chasing Cars.” The duo recasts the song as a vulnerable duet that waxes and wanes, echoing intimate conversations. The duo also announced they have become brand ambassadors for and co-owners of Novo Fogo, a rainforest preservation steward and producer of award-winning Brazilian sugarcane spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.

3D Avatar: The Way of Water billboard at BGC

IN LINE WITH the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, a 3D billboard teaser was unveiled at Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, giving a glimpse into why the film is best experienced in 3D, 4D, and IMAX formats. Located at One Bonifacio High Street, the billboard features the character Kiri, a young Na’vi, seemingly leaping from the screen while riding a Pandoran creature. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family — Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their kids. When a familiar threat returns, Jake and Neytiri find shelter with a water-focused tribe. For more information on tickets to the film, visit https://20thcenturystudios.asia/avatar-2-the-way-of-water/ph.