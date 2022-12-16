P-POP group SB19 wraps up its Where You At (WYAT) world tour with a homecoming concert on Dec 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The group — the members of which go by their first names — is composed of Pablo (lead rapper and songwriter), Stell (lead dancer), Ken (lead vocals), Justin (sub-vocals), and Josh (sub-vocals). They recently finished their tour across the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Singapore.

“Before we started this tour, sobrang kinakabahan kami (We were very nervous). Hindi namin alam kung may mga manonood sa mga cities or countries na pupuntahan namin (We did not know if anyone would go and watch us in the cities and countries we were visiting),” said Pablo (real name: John Paulo Bagnas Nase), during a press conference at the Novotel Manila Araneta City on Dec. 12.

The group admitted to being overwhelmed by the warm reception they received from the fans at the concert venues abroad.

The WYAT Homecoming Concert will have a repertoire similar to the lineup of their world tour and will also have the group telling stories about their recent tour experience.

“Ang mga idadagdag namin ay ang mga nais ninyong makita (We will add elements to the show that you look forward to),” lead dancer Stell (real name: Stellvester Ajero) said.

“In terms of training, we also try to elevate and give a different feeling of what we are going to perform,” Pablo said.

The concert will also be livestreamed via ticketnet.com.ph in order to reach out to local and international fans who wouldn’t be able to make it to the live year-ender showcase.

NEW SINGLE

Ahead of the WYAT Homecoming Concert, SB19 released a new single, “Nyebe,” a ballad about hopeless longing and uncertainty.

Pablo wrote the song in December 2020, inspired by how different Christmas that year was since not everyone is able to spend it with their families.

“Noong time na ’yun, hindi lahat may privilege para i-enjoy nila yung pasko (At that time, not everyone had the privilege to enjoy their Christmas),” Pablo said, citing a line from the song: matutunaw rin ang nyebe (the snow will eventually melt away).

“Each of us has a different story, but the feeling is universal,” he added.

“Every time we release (a song), we try to produce a different sound,” he said. “For ‘Nyebe’ we took inspiration from gospel music which very calming and hopeful pakinggan (to listen to).”

The group confirmed that the new single will be performed at the concert.

SB19’s sub-vocalist Josh (real name: Josh Cullen Santos) said that the song was re-recorded before the world tour started.

“It was first teased publicly at our Our Zone concert in 2021. It’s exciting that we get to share another milestone with our fans,” he said.

The group, who are also the National Commission for Culture and the Arts Youth Ambassadors, realized while touring overseas that their goal is to share Filipino culture with the world.

“Hopefully, in the future, Filipino music will be better known all over the world and it will further strengthen Filipino heritage,” Pablo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

As for their plans for 2023, SB19 is set to release a new album.

Tickets to the WYAT Homecoming Concert are available via TicketNet website and outlets. The concert will also be livestreamed via ticketnet.com.ph. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman