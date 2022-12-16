Entertainment News (12/16/22)

1 of 4

Eraserheads holds Huling El Bimbo concert

SMART offers live pay-per-view access to the Eraserheads’ Huling El Bimbo Concert 2022 via the new Smart LiveStream App, for P650. Fans can stream the iconic OPM rock band’s concert as the Eraserheads perform their generation-defining hits like “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Minsan,” “Magasin,” and “Spoliarium.” The concert will be held on Dec. 22, 8:30 p.m., at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. For Smart subscribers who were not able to secure tickets early on, the concert will be made available on a pay-per-view basis via the Smart LiveStream app, formerly known as GigaPlay, at smart.com.ph/livestream.

Sponge Cola drops new single

AFTER a concert tour in Canada to mark their 20th anniversary as a band, Sponge Cola returns with a new single inspired by the K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Combining grunge rock elements with electronic textures and anthemic pop sounds, Sponge Cola’s “Hometown” is a song about coming home after a long, tiring journey. The rock tune was penned by vocalist and guitarist Yael Yuzon as a way to reimagine the coastal town, with its nosy neighbors forming a tight community, and a love story that “felt very warm and familiar,” despite being entirely new and foreign. “I was pleasantly surprised by the outcome given that it was written about a fictional piece,” Mr. Yuzon said in a statement. “As a writer, I was one layer away from phenomena that should have made the end product more removed, disconnected. Instead, we ended up with something more visceral, something that resonates from within.” “Hometown” is available on all the digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Ballet Manila presents Cinderella

EXPERIENCE classic romance, magic, and happy endings through dance as Ballet Manila stages the Cinderella from Dec. 25 to 30, 4 p.m., at the Aliw Theater, Star City, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Featuring all-original choreography by the company’s CEO and Artistic Director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, Ballet Manila’s re-telling of its all-time hit is perfect for kids and kids-at-heart who want a bit of magic and romance this holiday season. The staging is part of Ballet Manila’s Holiday Cheer Series, a new annual Christmas tradition of the company. “It is our first full-length ballet since the pandemic shrunk the number of dancers in the company. So, we are adding outstanding students from the [ballet] school to add to the cast. It will be different as well as we will be using the new stage facilities — especially the LED screen of the newly refurbished Aliw Theater. So, the experience will be more high-tech with special effects and animation,” Ms. Macuja-Elizalde said in a statement. Ticket prices range from P500 to P800 and are available through Ticketworld. For more information, call 8891 9999 or visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.

The Simpsons meet the Bocellis on Disney+

CHRISTMAS is coming early this year for fans of The Simpsons with the premiere of the new short movie, The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad’, on Disney+. The story follows Homer who surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter Virginia. The three Bocellis will also release the new single, “Feliz Navidad,” featured in the short film and off their new album, A Family Christmas. The first 33 seasons of The Simpsons are currently available to stream on Disney+.