Dolly de Leon wins Best Supporting Performance at LA Film Critics Awards

FILIPINA actress Dolly de Leon bagged the Best Supporting Performance prize at 48th Los Angeles (LA) Film Critics Association Awards on Dec. 11 for her role in Triangle of Sadness.

The film, which explores notions of beauty and privilege, follows two models on a luxury cruise. However, an unexpected turn of events leaves everyone, from the staff to the billionaire guests, stranded on a deserted island, and roles are quickly reversed.

Directed by Ruben Ostlund, the won the Palme d’Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

Ms. De Leon was recognized for her portrayal of Abigail, a toilet cleaner who becomes the de facto leader of the survivors of the ship mishap. She shares the award with Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Both films have been released locally by TBA Studios this year.

Triangle of Sadness premiered in the Philippines as the opening film of the 10th QCinema International Film Festival in November.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized by critics who think outside the box and recognize the artistry of film-making. I’m proud to represent every individual who is struggling in their chosen industry — much like Abigail. Every single soul who’s watched the film would know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, go out and find out. It’s still in cinemas dito sa ‘tin. Para sa ‘tin ‘to (…here. This is for us),” Ms. De Leon said in a statement.

Triangle of Sadness is still playing in 11 cinemas in Metro Manila — at Ayala Malls the 30th, Ayala Vertis, Bonifacio Central, Fisher Mall QC, Gateway, Glorietta, Greenbelt, Trinoma, Power Plant Makati, Greenhills, and Cinema ‘76.

It will also have a limited run in Cinematheque Centers of the Film Development Council of the Philippines in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, Bacolod City (Negros Centre), and Nabunturan in Davao de Oro.

To view the complete list of winners of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, visit Awards for 2022 – LAFCA. — MAPS