Home Arts & Leisure Valentino designer Piccioli, model Bella Hadid win at Fashion Awards
Valentino designer Piccioli, model Bella Hadid win at Fashion Awards
LONDON — Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and model Bella Hadid were among the winners at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 5.
Mr. Piccioli, who is creative director of the Italian luxury brand, was named designer of the year at the annual event. Ms. Hadid, a regular on the catwalks of fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London and New York took the title of model of the year.
“To me fashion has a responsibility, I feel (I) have a voice and I want to use my voice even for who doesn’t have a voice,” Mr. Piccioli told Reuters on the red carpet before the awards.
Other winners included Yvon Chouinard, founder of outerwear brand Patagonia, who received the outstanding achievement award. In September, Mr. Chouinard said he was giving away the apparel company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.
British brand Burberry won the metaverse world and gaming experience award for its ventures into the virtual world. — Reuters
Winners of the 2022 Fashion Awards
Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
BFC Foundation Award: S.S. DALEY
Independent British Brand: Wales Bonner
Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack
Leaders of Change (15 designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People, and Creativity.)
Creativity: Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris Reed, Ibrahim Kamara, Raf Simons
Environment: Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia
People: Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinéad Burke, Rafael Pavarotti
Model of the Year Award: Bella Hadid
Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand
Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry