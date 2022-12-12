LONDON — Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and model Bella Hadid were among the winners at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 5.

Mr. Piccioli, who is creative director of the Italian luxury brand, was named designer of the year at the annual event. Ms. Hadid, a regular on the catwalks of fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London and New York took the title of model of the year.

“To me fashion has a responsibility, I feel (I) have a voice and I want to use my voice even for who doesn’t have a voice,” Mr. Piccioli told Reuters on the red carpet before the awards.

Other winners included Yvon Chouinard, founder of outerwear brand Patagonia, who received the outstanding achievement award. In September, Mr. Chouinard said he was giving away the apparel company to a trust that will use its profit to fight the climate crisis.

British brand Burberry won the metaverse world and gaming experience award for its ventures into the virtual world. — Reuters

Winners of the 2022 Fashion Awards

Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino

BFC Foundation Award: S.S. DALEY

Independent British Brand: Wales Bonner

Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack

Leaders of Change (15 designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People, and Creativity.)

Creativity: Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris Reed, Ibrahim Kamara, Raf Simons

Environment: Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia

People: Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinéad Burke, Rafael Pavarotti

Model of the Year Award: Bella Hadid

Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand

Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry