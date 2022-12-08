FALL is the season of bounty, commonly associated with orange pumpkins of all sizes. Chef-educator Margarita Marty brings the spirit of Autumn straight to the table through her very own Tortilla Leaves with Butternut Squash and Chickpea Dip.

Marty, the chairperson of the Culinary Arts of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM), created the dish to be reminiscent of these iconic orange gardens.

TORTILLA LEAVES WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND CHICKPEA DIP

BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND CHICKPEA DIP

Ingredients

2 tbsp tahini

10 g garlic cloves

250 g canned chickpeas, washed and drained

250 g butternut squash

2 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp McCormick Ground Cinnamon

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp McCormick Spanish Paprika

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Cold water as needed

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure

1. Peel and cut butternut squash to ½ in thick pieces.

2. Coat butternut squash in 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. Bake butternut squash for 20 minutes or until tender.

4. Put the tahini, lemon and garlic in a food processor. Pulse until well-combined.

5. Add the butternut squash, chickpeas, McCormick Ground Cinnamon, Ground Cumin and extra virgin olive oil. Mix on high until smooth.

6. Thin the dip with 1 to 2 tablespoons of cold water. Pulse the food processor.

7. Season with salt and pepper.

TORTILLA LEAVES

Ingredients

6 pcs large tortillas

2 tbsp of olive oil

McCormick Spanish Paprika

Procedure

1. Cut the large tortilla using a leaf-shaped cookie cutter.

2. Brush tortilla leaves with olive oil.

3. Sprinkle with paprika.

4. Bake in the oven until golden brown.