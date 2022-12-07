Arts & Culture (12/07/22)

1 of 14

SILVERLENS in Manila presents “Heavenly Bodies,” Gregory Halili’s 6th solo exhibition with the gallery, which runs from Dec. 10 to Jan. 7, 2023. “Heavenly Bodies” is Halili’s attempt to negotiate a world re-defined by disruption and change. Contained in each of his comets is a universe of images and anecdotes, deities and demons, secrets and proclamation. The poetry lies in how the artist takes these discards and gives them both a place and new meaning in his invented galaxies Silverlens is at 2263 Chino Roces Ave., Ave, Makati City, open Tuesdays to Saturdays at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries, contact 8816-0044, 0917-587-4011, or e-mail inquiry@silverlensgalleries.com.

Mo_Space opening 2 exhibits

MO_SPACE is opening two exhibits on Dec. 10. At the Main Gallery it is opening Yasmin Sison’s “Seeds For A Playground,” while at Gallery 2 it is opening Gale Encarnacion’s “Pushkin Roberts Anthology”. Yasmin Sison turns to what could be, where the current state of the world will lead human existence to years down the line in “Seeds For A Playground”. Here, a constant state of flux between order and chaos, a duality straddling anxiety and therapy is explored through a series of paintings, a few dozen sculptures, and photographs of collaged objects which build a landscape that only exists through the immortality that artistic labor creates. Meanwhile, “Pushkin Roberts Anthology” is a collection of works based (mostly) on short stories. Each work is titled after one of the artist’s favorites including “Bernice Bobs Her Hair,” “Dip in the Pool,” and (although not a short story) “The Coconut Poem.” The two exhibits open on Dec. 10 and will be on view until Jan. 8. The gallery, located at Bonifacio High Street in BGC, Taguig, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

‘Prized and Personal’ at Fundacion Sansó

FUNDACION Sansó’s yearend exhibit, “Sansó: Prized and Personal – Largesse,” explores the many concepts of generosity through three private collections of Juvenal Sansó’s art. This exhibit runs until Jan. 7, 2023 at Fundacion Sansó. Composed of selections of works from the collections of Christopher “Pepper” Teehankee, Jeffrey V. Dayrit, Jr., and Collecion Cordelero, this show caps the 2022 cycle of the “Prized and Personal” series, which gives insight into the various aspects of Sansó’s art and what moves collectors to acquire his works. The cycle of exhibitions will culminate in a publication of a book of the same title. Composed of 30 works, the pieces in this exhibit range from miniatures to rare oil-on-canvas pieces, showing the breadth and depth and mastery of Sansó’s art through the decades. Fundacion Sansó is at 32 V. Cruz St., Brgy. Sta. Lucia, San Juan. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, contact Fundacion Sansó at fundacionsanso@gmail.com.

National Museum opens 14th branch in Dumaguete

AFTER years of restoration which was stalled by the pandemic, the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) recently inaugurated its 14th branch in Dumaguete City which showcases the geology, zoology, botany, archaeology, and marine biodiversity of the two Negros provinces. Housed at the Dumaguete Presidencia or old municipal hall, it also has exhibits on architectural arts and built heritage of Negros Oriental and Siquijor, and a few loaned items from the Silliman University Museum. The museum is also envisioned to showcase seasonal and thematic displays, as well as art exhibits in the future. Also unveiled at the inauguration is the marker declaring the edifice as an Important Cultural Property (ICP) of the NMP, a citation it earlier received in 2019 because of its exceptional cultural, artistic and historical significance manifested in its blend of Spanish, American and Filipino architecture. An ICP entitles historical structures to be granted government funding for its restoration, protection, and conservation by the National Museum. Built in 1937, it was designed by Filipino architect Juan Arellano who also designed the Legislative Building, which is now the National Museum of Fine Arts.

CASA San Miguel’s museum-gallery

CASA San Miguel’s art-inspired home in San Antonio, Zambales is home to its ever-changing museum/gallery what features local resident artists as well as scholars and students of its Cuerdas Cuadros Community Arts Program. Currently on view are Echoes of the Sea and Pundaquit Review. The first is a tribute exhibit tracing the musical journey of Alfonso “Coke” Bolipata while the second is an exhibition of artworks from the residency program (1993-2021) of the Casa San Miguel Foundation. The gallery is open Fridays to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The CASA San Miguel Foundaiton is at Evangelista St., Barangay San Miguel, San Antonio, Zambales https://bit.ly/casasanmiguelmap.

One-act play features Filipino mythical creatures

MATAKOT KA SA…, a one-act play on the Philippine political landscape as seen through the lenses of Filipino mythical creatures, will be available on view this month in-person and online. The one hour and 20 minutes show transports the audience to the iconic Puno ng Balete in Baler, Aurora, where a Tikbalang, Nuno sa Punso, and Numputul gather in an unusual supernatural support group. In this safe space, the three mystical beings confess their deepest fears and struggles which reflect human lives. They likewise unravel the main reasons for their recent silence as they discover evil that goes beyond their own strength. A metaphor for the Philippine political climate, it invites the spectators to distinguish good from evil. It presents how generational gap affects one’s morals and beliefs in the contemporary world. Matakot Ka Sa… is written by Virginia Reign Juego, Charlyn Ann De Leon, and Camille Sicam, and directed by Virgin Labfest Writing Fellow Mikaella Yoj Sanchez. The show is presented by by:THEATER, a production house founded by students from the Theater Arts and Production Design Programs of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The play is open to the public. It will be staged live on Dec. 7 and 13, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the 6/F Blackbox Theater of Benilde Design and Arts Campus. Pre-recorded performances will be available online from Dec. 14 to 21 via Ticket2Me. Tickets are available for P350 at https://forms.gle/b19VHhy5qzgdanyk9 for the live stage and P250 at https://ticket2me.net/e/36064 for the online show. For more information, visit the official Facebook Pages of by:Theater on https://www.facebook.com/bytheater.ph and Benilde Theater Arts on https://www.facebook.com/benildetheaterarts.

Poppert Bernadas ends Triple Threats series

SINGER-actor Poppert Bernadas stages his solo concert entitled Ang Musika, ang Teatro at Ako, in the third and final performance in the concert series Triple Threats: Three Tenors on Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater). The previous concerts featured performing artists Markki Stroemm and Arman Ferrer. The concert is an intimate evening of music selected by the artist from his vast repertoire of favorite songs from Broadway, West End, original Filipino musicals, and movies. Mr. Bernadas was handpicked by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab to be a part of the Ryan Cayabyab Singers. He has performed in Rak of Aegis, Magsimula Ka!, LORENZO the Musical, Ang Huling Lagda ni Apolinario Mabini, GodSpell, Spoliarium, Marawi The Musicale. He has also acted in television and is a recording artist. For more information about the show, visit the CCP’s official website https://culturalcenter.gov.ph and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/culturalcenterofthephilippines.