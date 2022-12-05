Color of the Year 2023: Viva Magenta

1 of 2

THE PANTONE Color Institute — the specialist unit that highlights the seasonal runway colors, forecasts global color trends, and advises color for product and brand visual identity — has declared that Viva Magenta (PANTONE 18-1750) is the Color of the Year for 2023.

It said in a statement that it believes that Viva Magenta’s “pulsating hue promotes optimism and joy in these unconventional times.”

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” said Pantone Color Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman.

“Viva Magenta is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known,” she added. “Rooted in the primordial, it reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, it galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

Fashion designer and industry expert Ionica Abrahan Lim, an educator at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design, explained that both the 2023 color of the year and fashion forecast promise warmth and comfort for a vibrant future.

“Viva Magenta exudes excitement,” she said. “With the trends next year, which are generally bolder and more expressive, this energetic shade perfectly reflects people’s new-found zest for fashion.”

The new red lends a strong presence when applied to different materials on apparel and accessories. Its vivid color elevates fun and playful prints, in time for the comeback of vacation-ready looks that double as a business ensemble.

“Fashion and color serve as a visual language as we reveal our authentic selves and Viva Magenta can easily complement an individual’s character,” Ms. Abrahan Lim added. “It signals optimism and courage, which shows how people are more fearless in their fashion choices.”

The shade likewise makes a bold statement in the beauty department. It brings a striking approach in a variety of applications from glittery and glam to dusty matte and renders a head-turning pop of color for the eyes, nails, lips and hair.

It likewise adds drama to home interiors. It suits diverse textures and surfaces whether through painted walls, bold patterned accents, furniture and décors, or artworks.

“The color of the year is so versatile and inclusive, it is our chance to be creative in presenting our own story,” Ms. Abrahan Lim said.

The selection process for the Pantone Color of the Year undergoes meticulous trend analysis spearheaded by the institution’s team of experts. It seeks for new color influences in a global scale that encompass what’s in and popular in the art, fashion, design, entertainment and film and travel industries, as well as new technologies, lifestyles, playstyles and socio-economic conditions, among many others.

