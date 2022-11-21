Furla unveils Fall Winter 2022 collection

1 of 5

ITALIAN fashion brand Furla released its Fall Winter 2022 collection with the theme of “distinctive freedom.”

The collection is described as “elegance meets more carefree details, where the most rigorous charm finds an innate lightness.”

The collection highlights involve neon nylon, suede and soft leather, and prints and details.

The Furla 1927 Soft models feature bright colors, from bright ocean blue, to neon pink and grenadine red. The maxi and mini Furla Opportunity totes interpret nylon in a matelassé version.

The new Furla My Joy is a crossbody bag in which the Furla logo is doubled and crossed, creating a heart-shaped closure in gold-colored metal. The bags come in multicolored leather and the pure white of bouclé wool.

Pairing suede and soft leather, the Furla MiaStella is presented in tone-on-tone, but also in contrasting shades. The line ranges from the practical tote for work, to the minimal bucket bag with shoulder strap and long laces.

The Furla Opportunity tote bag features the archive’s Fauves-inspired patterns, with flora and fauna details such as lynxes, woodpeckers, and butterflies. Among the vintage jacquard sculptural models, it has overlaps of the arched Furla logo in all shades of blue. The collection also includes a printed garden full of lavender or poppy flowers on the Ares leather of the Furla 1927 handbags.

Furla is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and has shops at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, City of Dreams, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Cebu, Rustan’s Makati, and Shangri-La Plaza. It is available online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora.