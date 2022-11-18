What to see This Week (11/18/22)

1 of 2

Mahal Kita, Beksman

MAKEUP artist and fashion designer Dali deals with his family’s frustration when they find out that he – whom they all assumed was gay — is courting a woman. Directed by Percival M. Intalan, the film stars Christian Bables, Keempee de Leon, Iana Bernardez, and Katya Santos.

MTRCB Rating: PG

The Menu

A COUPLE travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Directed by Mark Mylod, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult. Empire’s Siddhant Adlakha writes, “The film’s metamorphosis from measured mystery to horror-comedy comes courtesy of violent accelerations, which arrive suddenly, and often hilariously. The presentation is pristine, akin to a straightforward prestige drama, which yields an amusing disconnect with the mounting absurdities.” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 89%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

Prey for the Devil

IN RESPONSE to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises — a young nun, Sister Ann. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante, Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl and soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her. Directed by Daniel Stamm, the film stars Christian Navarro, Jacqueline Byers, and Colin Salmon. Variety’s Dennis Harvey writes, “Demonic possession is no longer a mind-blowing aberration, but an accepted path to familiar jump scares and fantasy FX. There’s no whiff of originality here, nor any sincerity that runs deeper than instructing the actors not to kid the material.” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes gives it a Tomatometer score of 17% and an audience score of 68%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13