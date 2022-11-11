What to See this Week (11/11/22)

1 of 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

QUEEN Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation, Wakanda, from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As they strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. Rolling Stone’s K Austin Collins writes, “Wakanda Forever is two hours and 40 minutes long and much of it is good. The movie makes even better use of its stars than it did the first time out, adding more personality to its scaffolding, more time for the greatness of Gurira and for the quirky attitude of Wright, with more wisdom from Duke and Bassett and enjoyable asides from newcomers to the franchise, like Dominique Thorne and the genius Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You). It is a grim movie, in many ways, with a darker visual range than its predecessor and an overall heaviness that makes some of its forays into Marvel ensemble banter hit a little strangely.” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 87%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Security Academy

DIRECTOR Karlo Conge Montero’s Security Academy is an action and advocacy film that serves as a tribute to all security guards in the Philippines. It stars Jeric Raval, Ricardo Cepeda, Alma Concepcion, Witney Tyson, Janice Jurado, Bing Davao, Pamela Ortiz, Archie Adamos, and Tom Oliva.

MTRCB Rating: R-13