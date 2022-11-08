FANS of Korean actor Ji Chang-wook did not wait for his official fans meet, greeting him upon on his arrival at the airport in Manila on Nov. 4.

Bench Lifestyle brought the actor, who is one of its endorsers, to Manila for his “Reach You” fans meet on Nov. 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“I decided to have the fan meeting with the theme ‘Reach You,’ and I decided to reach [out] to my fans since it has been [a] long [time] since I could reach out to my fans and fellow people,” Mr. Ji said during a press conference on Nov. 5 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

The 35-year-old actor is best known for his roles in Healer (2014 to 2015), The K2 (2016), Suspicious Partner (2017), Backstreet Rookie (2020), and The Sound of Magic (2022).

“Bench is the first company I was able to work with in the Philippines. They were very hospitable and accommodating,” Mr. Ji said.

Mr. Ji joined Bench’s roster of Korean brand ambassadors in 2019. He is the endorser for the Bench’s fragrances So in Love and Sure Blue Eau De Toilette.

The actor said that the love and support from his fans motivate him to work harder.

“I’m very thankful although I’m only an actor who is only acting in Korea… that’s also a drive for me to work harder so that I can try various activities or other events in different countries,” he said.

After Manila, Mr. Ji will continue his Asian fan’s meet tour in Jakarta, Indonesia in December. — MAPS