IT MAY not surprise anyone that actress and socialite Heart Evangelista’s favorite place in her house is her walk-in closet.

Her favorite place in her house is a frequent co-star in her “get ready with me” vlogs on Instagram. “My walk-in (closet). As an artist, that’s my way of expressing. It’s like I’m painting. I love organizing and I like putting stuff together. I love packing my clothes, so meaning I’m about to leave. So, I like that.”

Earlier this year, Ms. Evangelista (Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero in real life), who has been populating the front rows of Paris fashion shows, said that she had acquired a Paris apartment to ease her work commitments as representative of certain French brands. In a one-on-one interview with BusinessWorld, she discussed how she plans to do up the space. “I want everything white and fresh. Of course, my scented candles with RLC. It’s a good investment also, I guess.”

The candles she was referring to are part of her collaboration with RLC Residences by the Robinsons Land Corp. Ms. Evangelista announced the renewal of her contract as the condominium developer’s endorser in an event on Oct. 25.

Her collaboration comes with personalized sets of scented candles in three scents: RLC Residences, Love Marie, and Holiday Sparkle. These will be given to RLC Residences homeowners as movie night gifts. “Scents and lighting make everything beautiful. If you have a candle, it’s perfect,” she said during the event.

In May, Ms. Evangelista worked on decorating her Sapphire Bloc unit in Ortigas. During the Oct. 25 event, she shared a few decorating tips: “Adding drapes or curtains can soften the whole structure and make it feel homey.”

She also talked about the importance of a woman having her own place: “It’s important because you need to still have your space, as a person. Instead of going out to shop, you need a place where you can just sit and have coffee and not spend.

“I think it’s also very symbolic, just being independent.” She says in a breathy voice, “And strong.”

“It’s a fruitful partnership from the very start and it feels natural to keep collaborating with RLC Residences. I’m thrilled with what’s in store for me and RLC Residences — not only as their brand ambassador but also as one of their homeowners,” said Ms. Evangelista in a statement. — JL Garcia