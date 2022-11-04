Stuff to Do (11/04/22)

1 of 4

The holidays at Greenfield District

THIS holiday season, Greenfield Development Corporation (GDC) invites Filipinos to experience the holiday months at the Greenfield District in Mandaluyong. GDC has temporarily turned its 15-hectare future-ready urban development into a holiday wonderland. Located at the Greenfield District Central Park, the Greenfield Weekend Market is open every Saturday, while the Sunset Fair is open every Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight. Aside from shopping, visitors can take photos inside a bazaar filled with colorful Christmas decorations. Visitors can also check out the Celebrity Edition of Car Boot Sale on Nov. 18 to 20 at the Mayflower Parking area. This special event celebrates the Food Truck Fest’s 1st anniversary and will feature celebrities selling pre-loved items, baked goods, frozen food, knick-knacks, and more right from the trunks of their cars. There will be a Family Day, organized by the Rotary Club of Greenfield District, on Nov. 26 at the Central Park. As part of its fundraising and public service programs, the Rotary will hold family activities including pet shows, raffle, contests, a fashion show, food bazaar, and more. On Dec. 17, Greenfield will hold A Night with Santa, a gift-giving session with Santa Claus with Christmas carols, at the Mayflower Parking area. The Food Truck Fest is open from Monday to Thursday from noon until 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from noon until midnight. The District Food Park at Greenfield District Central Park is open from Monday to Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and on Friday, 4 to 11 p.m. For more information, visit Greenfield District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greenfielddistrict.

Humanity, nature explored in free film screening

AWARD-winning and critically acclaimed films on the complex relationship between humanity and nature will be screened for free to commemorate the National Environment Awareness Month on Wednesdays of November. Presented by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the free and public online screenings will be conducted via Zoom at noon on the scheduled dates. To be shown are: Koyaanisqatsi: Life Out of Balance (1982) by American experimental film director Godfrey Reggio, which portrays how individuals have grown apart from the earth in his non-narrative piece (Nov. 9); Little Forest (2018) by South Korean director and screenwriter Yim Soon-rye is based on the 2002 slice-of-life manga of the same name, and follows the journey of a young woman who returns to her hometown in the countryside, where she finds herself contemplating the true worth of an elusive dream (Nov. 16); Home (2009) by French environmentalist, activist, journalist, and photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand is a documentary that raises awareness on ecological imbalance and is a compilation of diverse aerial footages from 54 countries (Nov. 23); and Soylent Green (1973) by award-winning director Richard Fleischer, an ecological dystopian thriller which focuses on New York City at a time of dying oceans and the greenhouse effect, it follows an NYPD detective out to unravel the mysterious murder of an elite personality and dark crimes against humanity (Nov. 30). To register for the screenings, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph.