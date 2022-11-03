Dining In/Out (11/03/22)

1 of 8

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo serves modern heritage cuisine

EVERY bite of Ilonggo cuisine brings with it the unique character and charm of the region’s culinary history. Chef Ariel Castañeda of Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, knows this well, having been born and raised in Iloilo City and exposed to authentic Ilonggo cooking all his life. When he took over the reins of the hotel’s kitchen as Executive Chef in December of last year, he made it his mission to promote heritage cuisine not only to the visitors of Iloilo, but also to Iloilo’s younger generation through creative ways of presenting heirloom recipes and serving them in a contemporary setting. And his first step was revamping the a la carte menu of Richmonde’s all-day dining restaurant, The Granary. Inspired by the concept of a “modern Filipino table,” the chef gave innovative twists to a number of Ilonggo dishes while retaining the essences that made them famous. For instance, typical pancit molo consists of a garlicky soup with wonton dumplings. In the reimagined version, the savory broth and diced pork and shrimp are placed inside the wonton to make a Pancit Molo Xiao Long Bao. Meanwhile, batchoy gets a Japanese makeover as Batchoy Ramen. Other revamped dishes are Linagpang na Ilonggo Inasal, Dinagyang Adobo Ilonggo, Sinigang sa Batuan, and Batuan & Guimaras Mango Pavlova, among others. The Granary is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. For inquiries and table reservations, call +6333-328-7888 or message Richmonde Hotel Iloilo on Facebook @RichmondeHotelIloilo.

Order fresh produce via Ayala Malls’ Zing App

OUT of fruits and veggies? Ayala Malls’ online shopping platform promises a hyperquick solution to meet the user’s needs. Ayala Malls’ ZingMall allows the user to shop a wide array of brands from Glorietta, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, Market! Market!, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Ayala Center Cebu through the Zing app. ZingMall already carries fashion, health and beauty, sports, kids, and hobby items, along with daily basics. Now, ZingMall has added fresh produce to its offerings, available for same-day delivery or one-hour pick up at Ayala Malls. Among the food brands are Dizon Farms, Humble Market, and Pelican Fresh Farm Produce, with a wide selection of kitchen staples like onions, garlic, carrots, spinach as well as fruits like bananas, grapes, mangoes, and more. Dizon Farms also offers packed salads, dressings, and bottled shakes. Also new to the platform is furniture, with items from Furniture Republic and San Yang Furniture. The Zing app is available through iOS App Store or Google Play at http://onelink.to/t3c47g, or visit zingmall.com.

Thanksgiving at The Pen’s Lobby

THANKSGIVING is a time for family and friends to gather around the table and be thankful for all the blessings of the year. Celebrate the tradition at The Lobby of the Peninsula Manila and feast on classic roast turkey along with other offerings on Nov. 24. The lunch set menu (P2,990 for adults), available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., includes Prawn Cocktail, Whole roasted turkey with sweet potato gratin, sautéed brussels sprout, cranberry sauce green bean casserole, creamed corn, gravy, and Pumpkin Cheesecake. The dinner set menu (P9,590 for adults) available from 6 to 10 p.m., includes Prawn Cocktail, New England Clam Chowder, Whole Roasted Turkey with the fixings, and Pumpkin Cheesecake. For inquiries and reservations call 8887- 2888 or e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com.