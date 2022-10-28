KROMA Entertainment, a “tradigital” (traditional-digital) entertainment company, announced that its 2023 plans include adapting a popular Korean series and launching the local version of Complex, the New York City–based youth culture media brand.

Anima, Kroma’s entertainment production company, is working on Nego King Philippines, the local adaptation of the Korean series of the same title. As host, Sam YG will flex his negotiating skills as he tries to land deals with popular brands.

The film studio is also taking on the romantic film genre with upcoming releases Reset U/I starring Enchong Dee and Alexa Ilacad, and Missed Connections starring Kelvin Miranda, Miles Ocampo, Chie Filomeno, and JC Santos. Anima is also set to release dark comedy and romance thriller Marupok AF starring EJ Jallorina, Royce Cabera, and Maris Racal.

Meanwhile, Kroma PubCo will launch Complex Philippines in 2023. A Buzzfeed subsidiary, Complex is known for its coverage of style, sneakers, food, music, sports and pop culture through its online shows, which include “Sneaker Shopping” and “Hot Ones.”

“There is so much more to come with Kroma. We are committed as ever to inspire and entertain the world with the best of Filipino creativity, through the most innovative means, to bring Filipino talent to the world stage,” said Ian Monsod, Kroma Entertainment chief executive officer, at the Oct. 2 “Kroma Overload” event in Circuit Makati.

EXPANDING REACH

This May, Kroma — which is backed by Globe Telecom, Inc. — launched Anima film productions, music production and management company Nyma, music label Paradise Rising, and the interactive digital PIE Channel.

“It’s a variety of different business areas that all have to do making great content and delivering it in the best possible and most innovative ways to different audience segments,” said Mr. Monsod.

Anima — which produced Erik Matti’s On the Job: The Missing 8, the first HBO Asia Original series from the Philippines — was nominated for Best TV Movie or Miniseries in the International Emmy Awards and was the Philippines’ official entry to the 93rd Academy Awards. The film premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival where John Arcilla took home the Volpi Cup Best Actor prize.

Recent Anima films Leonor Will Never Die and Kun Maupay Man It Panahon have been awarded jury prizes at this year’s Sundance and Locarno Film Festivals, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kroma’s music label Paradise Rising, in partnership with 88rising, launched Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia, whose song “Entertain Me” brought over 300 million streams across audio and video platforms. Paradise Rising’s “semilucent” compilations, on its third installment this year, has tapped over 20 artists across 19 tracks and counting.

Nyma (which stands for “Now You Must Aspire”) has signed more than 40 creators and talents, including singer Morissette, founder of Facebook community Home Buddies Frances Cabatuando, artist Raco Ruiz, and Pinoy celebrity and K-content creator Kristel Fulgar.

The tradigital and interactive channel PIE (https://pie.com.ph/), meanwhile, allows viewers to participate, chat, comment, and win prizes during its programs, which include classic Pinoy games. Its roster of jocks includes TV Patrol entertainment anchor Gretchen Fulido and actor/singer Elmo Magalona.

Kroma’s full-service events and activations agency LiveMNL will bring Head in the Clouds, a Pan-Asian music festival first held in Los Angeles, to Manila on Dec. 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Parañaque. The event will be headlined by Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, ZEDD, Ylona Garcia, and Guapdad4000.

“It’s about defining the audience and defining the content,” said Mr. Monsod. “It’s all about knowing what delights them and what will engage them.” — Michelle Anne P. Soliman