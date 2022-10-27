Dining In/Out (10/27/22)

1 of 9

Halloween Trick or Treat at City of Dreams

FAMILIES are in for fun and spooky Halloween activities and offerings at City of Dreams Manila from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. First of all, there is Spookfest 2022 at DreamPlay, with Halloween-themed spooky adventures and surprises, games and prizes. On Oct. 29 and 30, avail of the Spookfest VIP Package for P2,999 net and enjoy an all-day pass at DreamPlay’s attractions, which allows access to a host of activities: the “Shrek or Treat” Scavenger Hunt; pumpkin cookie-making at Cooking with Gingy; Poke-a-pumpkin game; Halloween paper mask-making session; and a trick-or-treat activity with Shrek and Fiona at The Shoppes at the Boulevard. The Spookfest VIP package also comes with freebies: a Spookfest sling bag, a Shrek Screaming bobblehead toy, and an Ogre Scream milkshake. The promotional package is on a first come, first serve basis, for the first 80 guests per day. The “Shrek or Treat” Scavenger Hunt starts at 1 p.m., which challenges participants to search within three minutes the items on their list that are hidden around DreamPlay’s attractions. Successful participants will receive prizes. At 2 p.m., Shrek and Fiona will tour the kids around The Shoppes at the Boulevard for Trick-or-Treat in participating restaurants and retail outlets including: Café Society, JingTing, Red Ginger, Hidemasa, Rossi Pizza, Chez Gingy, J.Park Garden, Mango Tree, Tung Lok Signatures, Modern Table082, Coach, and Tempus. Balloon twisting, and hand and face painting are also available during the Halloween weekend for an additional fee of P100 and P250 per design, respectively. Meanwhile, Café Society offers ghoulish pastries, chocolates, and confections exclusively available from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. Café Society’s Halloween spread include Pumpkin Cream Cheese Babka (P650 net); Squid Ink Focaccia (P450 net); Pumpkin, Bacon and Cheese Danish (P300 net for three pieces); Carrot Spice Muffin (P350 net); Black Cat Cake (P1,500 net); Carrot Pumpkin Cake (P1,500 net); Scary Halloween Cookies (P250 net for three pieces); Skull and Pumpkin Praline (P650 net); and Creepy Chocolate Bar (P350 net); among others. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

Trick or treat-ready sweets for the Halloween

CHEF Lovely Jiao, the baker behind Sugarplum Pastries’ head-turning eight-foot dessert towers, light anti-gravity cakes and twirly-whirly rotating toppers, is back with some treats with the Sweetest Nightmare, a commemorative series just in time for Halloween. The center of the selection are the Witch and Vampire Wicked Cakes. These reveal a body of moist chocolate. With a wooden mallet, a head-smashing surprise unveils an assortment of candies. The Giveaway is a dainty package filled with snack bars and a variety of monster-inspired biscuits and cookies, lollicakes, chocolate pops, and gummies. It is a reference to trick-or-treat baskets full of goodies. Boo-Do Kit, the comeback of the crowd-favorite season-inspired cookie-dos, features naked sugar cookies in the shapes of a cat, a witch’s hat, and a pumpkin. Kids can decorate the D.I.Y. pack which includes three piping bags in violet, orange, and black, as well as a variety of sprinkles and candies. The Enchanted Apple is a serving of chocolate in form of a witch brew. A nod to an iconic Halloween tradition, a bite of it shows a secret underneath. Ms Jiao has a culinary degree from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (SHRIM) and has worked at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel and F1 Hotel Taguig. For inquiries, contact sugarplum_pastries@yahoo.com or 0917-516-1411 via Viber or visit www.sugarplumpastries.com. They are also available on Facebook (@sugarplumpastriesph) and Instagram (@sugarplumpastries).

Richmonde Hotels bring Halloween fun

FOR THE long Halloween weekend, the Richmonde Hotels have come up with thrills and deals for all. After a two-year hiatus, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel is bringing back its Halloween event the entire family can enjoy. On Oct. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., the hotel’s newly refurbished ballroom welcomes guests to its Carnival of Screams Halloween Kiddie Party. Kids and adults alike will be treated to a tasty Halloween-inspired snack buffet, assorted food stations, a magic show, and musical entertainment for the little ones, game and photo booths, a Horror House for the not so faint of heart, and loot bags. The highlight of the party is the costume parade where children and parents who come dressed up in their best and scariest Halloween costume can get the chance to win gift certificates for hotel accommodations. Tickets are priced at P999 net each for children and adults. Toddlers two years old and below are free. For ticket reservations, call 8570-7777 or 0917-821-0333 or e-mail fb@eastwoodrichmonde.com.

Celebrate Thanksgiving at The Pen

THANKSGIVING is a time for family and friends to gather around the table and be thankful for all the blessings of the year. Celebrate the tradition at The Lobby and feast on classic roast turkey along with other delectable offerings. The special set menus will be available on Nov. 24 for lunch (P2,990 for adults) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner (P9,590 for adults) from 6 to 10 p.m. For inquiries call 8887-2888 or contact diningpmn@peninsula.com.

Jollibee offers a fried chicken sandwich

JOLLIBEE Chicken Sandwich satisfies the needs of fried chicken lovers with its 100% real hand-breaded premium chicken fillet with an extra crunchy exterior. It comes with a special dressing complementing the chicken fillet and buttery brioche buns. The Jollibee Chicken Sandwich is now available in Jollibee stores nationwide for P149 Solo and P199 with fries and a drink. Aside from Take-Out and Drive-Through, it can be delivered via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.