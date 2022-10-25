Entertainment News (10/25/22)

1 of 3

FDCP to launch new streaming site

JUANFLIX, formerly the FDCP Channel, will be launched on Nov. 11. It is an easy-to-use and accessible OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform that aims to offer educational entertainment for local and international learners, film enthusiasts, and filmmakers through homegrown and world cinema that inspires, enriches, and challenges perspectives. For more information and the schedule of movie screenings, visit http://www.juanflix.com.ph/.

Sony’s Waterwalk Records launches new music

WATERWALK RECORDS, a label under Sony Music focused on bringing Christian music to a streaming generation, announced its latest batch of releases. Newly signed artist Cherise Katrielmarks makes her official debut with the release of “Walang Katulad,” a stripped-down pop ballad about God’s infinite and unconditional love. Produced by Jungee Marcelo, Ms. Katriel’s worship track aims to “shift your heart into gratefulness for God’s love.” Nathan Huang temporarily steps out of his frontman duties for the band of Mercury to release a soulful pop track that expresses his gratitude and love for God. “Fortress” is his first official song as a solo artist. Mr. Huang co-produced “Fortress” with his former bandmate knōwmaad, deploying his soothing pipes with a sophisticated modern approach. “We want something along the lines of Frank Ocean and Daniel Caesar, but not necessarily abandon the genuine message of the lyrics,” Mr. Huang said in a statement. For updates on the new tracks, artists, and upcoming events, follow Waterwalk Records on Facebook.

Netflix shows are now in Filipino

NETFLIX launched a user interface (UI) available in Filipino. This new feature allows subscribers to navigate the UI, read titles and synopses, plus watch shows and movies with Filipino subtitles and in Filipino dubbing. Shows such as Emily in Paris, You, and The Queen’s Gambit can be seen using the Filipino UI setting. “At Netflix, we believe our members should be able to choose their viewing experience, whether it be the genre, format, or language of the content. We are very happy that our Filipino members will now have the option to enjoy their favorite Netflix content from all over the world with Filipino subtitles and dubbing, should they prefer to watch as such,” Malobika Banerji, Netflix Content Director for Southeast Asia, said in a statement. The Filipino UI feature offers flexibility as users will be able to switch their profile to Filipino from the language option in the “Manage Profiles” section on their desktop, TV, or mobile browsers. Netflix subscribers can set up to five profiles in each account, with each profile having the option to choose its own language setting. The Filipino UI feature is also available to members outside of the Philippines.

Asian artists team up for mental wellness EP

ABS-CBN’s Star Pop music label and Singapore-based creative production house AOR Global have released an extended play (EP) called “My Safe Place,” a cross-cultural collaboration that seeks to promote mental well-being through music. “My Safe Place” features six tracks from Filipino acts Trisha Denise and LU.ME. and Singaporean artists KIRI, kotoji, and Marian Carmel. The project was co-produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and Star Pop label head Rox Santos. Singer-songwriter Trisha Denise wrote and performed the song “Cracks,” which talks about embracing one’s imperfections. Soul-pop artist and kumu streamer LU.ME sang the song “Surrender” for the EP. KIRI, an independent singer and advocate for destigmatizing mental illnesses and trauma, performed the soothing track “Get Well Soon.” A multi-instrumentalist who composes, writes, and co-produces her works, kotoji penned and sang the song “Survive,” an ambient dream-pop track inspired by the experiences of her friends. Singer-songwriter Marian Carmel, who was born in the Philippines and raised in Singapore, relayed her personal struggles that led her to welcome the chance to sing the track “Wish That I Could Tell Me.” Aside from the solo tracks, the EP also features the uplifting pop rock track “My Safe Place,” which was performed by all five artists. The song is about finding a space that gives comfort and allows oneself to feel safe. My Safe Place is available on various digital streaming platforms.

The Atom Araullo Specials scores 3 int’l awards

FOR SHEDDING light on the plight of children from underprivileged backgrounds, The Atom Araullo Specials: Munting Bisig won three international awards. At the Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards, the GMA Public Affairs program won for the Philippines the Silver Award for Documentaries and Reports (TV, Online, and Cinema) in the Human Concerns and Social Issues category. This comes on the heels of the program’s win at the 4th Asia Contents Awards (ACA) at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Busan, South Korea where it emerged as Best Asian Documentary. The winning piece was the only Philippine entry shortlisted in the festival, besting other Asian shows produced by Netflix, Asian Boss, and TV Asahi Production. Last April, the documentary took home the Gold World Medal at the 2022 New York Festivals TV & Film Award. “We are deeply honored to receive these awards from our peers overseas. Many dedicated journalists, media workers, and contributors worked hard on this documentary — a true team effort. We hope it not only raised awareness, but also contributed to finding durable solutions to the serious issue of child labor, especially in the context of the pandemic,” Mr. Araullo said in a statement. The documentary features children who put their lives at stake to help their families survive even if they were exposed to the COVID-19 virus.