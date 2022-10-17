Style (10/17/22)

1 of 13

Avon’s #NormalForMe campaign against breast cancer

IN 2019, the Philippines had the highest prevalence of breast cancer in Asia, and ninth highest in the world. The following year, breast cancer was still one of the top two most common cancers among Filipino women with majority diagnosed at advanced stages. This alarming rate is most likely caused by low health literacy and gendered socio-cultural pressures including the absence of organized national screening programs. Every year in October, the world observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month to encourage more people to know more about this disease and be more proactive in regular self-checks. Avon has been one of the most prominent brands to support this cause, having launched the Breast Cancer Crusade in UK in 1992. This year, Avon continues with a global campaign encouraging everyone to discover what’s #NormalForMe by asking themselves: what three words best describe their boobs? The campaign invites women to know their normal by coming up with three words according to how their breasts usually look and feel and share those three words and the initiative to inspire others to also regularly check themselves. Knowing one’s normal can catch potentially life-threatening changes that signal breast cancer. In partnership with Philippine Cancer Society, Avon encourages their local Avon Representatives to avail the free clinical breast examinations at select branches: Oct. 17 at Taft/San Fernando, Oct. 21 at Shaw Blvd. and Batangas, and Oct. 31 at Cebu and Davao. Associates are encouraged to get free breast checkups at the Avon Head Office at Makati on Oct. 19 and 20. Avon extends this advocacy to the public by asking them to support products and services from Avon and partner brands to raise awareness and raise funds on behalf of the Philippine Cancer Society. Save lives by buying dedicated fundraising products like the Self-Check Watch, Mariposa 2-in-1 Accessory Giftset, Avon Empower Non-Wire Mastectomy Bra, and the Avon Empower Bra Prosthesis. Purchase these items via avonshop.ph or contact an Avon Representative. The public may also donate any amount directly via GCash by scanning the QR code. Interested parties can also participate in the fundraiser through various partners: Food Panda, where they can use the code “AVONFP50” to donate and enjoy a discount for every checkout from Oct. 15 to 31; Electric Studio which will hold special fundraising spin classes on Oct. 19, 26, and 29 at select branches with proceeds will be donated to the cause; and LiveLoveParty.TV which will hold a Self-Check Zumba at SM by The Bay on Oct. 22 with a minimum donation of P50. All proceeds will be donated to Avon’s partner beneficiary, the Philippine Cancer Society, which is also offering consultation should a person spot a lump or need more help in screening their breasts and pecs. For more information about Avon’s #NormalForMe campaign visit bit.ly/avonbreastcancerpromise.

Marks & Spencer’s Autumn Winter 22 Collections

For Autumn Winter 22, Marks & Spencer (M&S) introduces a contemporary collection of easy-to-wear pieces and layering, with flattering fits, perfect for all shapes and sizes. The womenswear has a seasonal color palette of khaki, water inspired greens and aquas, complemented by neutrals, warm honey tones, and metallic touches across pieces. Romantic florals prints are given an autumnal makeover with contrasting prints and feminine detailed finishes across shirts and dresses. While a teal, white, and navy mix sees snake and geo prints reimagined to add a color for the season. The collection includes textured outwear, cozy collared tops and free-flowing midi dresses. Heritage checks and stripes offer easy outfit building alongside wide leg trousers with sporty side stripe detailing. Fluid satin pleated and slip skirts elevate any outfit to be styled up or down. For outerwear there is a longline trench coat in hunter green with a tailored fit, removable hood, and oversized pockets. Textured jackets and oversized slouchy blazers offer easy layering. For winter, hero color pop and print knitwear and outerwear offer unexpected layering combinations. Classic checks and shearling are reworked across modern pieces. Leather and coated blazers, tops and trousers anchor outfit building when paired with colorful statement pieces. The menswear collection features smarter pieces reinvented in a contemporary way. Versatile and sustainable suiting fabrics appear across modern shapes and technical hybrids. A new smart casual aesthetic sees iconic menswear pieces reworked for the season. There are rugby shirts and retro collegiate sportswear influences across a palette of hunter green and ochre, offset by petrol, mushroom, and dark navy tones. Autograph offers smart casual modernity, minimal dressing with a soft touch for the season. Subtle stripe detailing and waffle textures bring understated luxury. It brings together luxury wool fabrics, clean cuts, considered textures, and refined pops of color alongside modern suiting in rich luxe fabrics. For Winter, heritage patterns, cozy knitwear, and outdoor pieces are anchored in a color palette of ecru and neutral hues. Ombres and large graphic checks elevate key pieces. Graphic prints offer easy winter layering with super soft yarns. All these and more, including a children’s collection, can be found in Marks & Spencer stores. Shop in-store and earn Loyalty points through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC. Shop selected lines online on www.marksandspencer.com.ph.

Seiko opens boutique in Power Plant Mall

Japanese watchmaker Seiko opened its newest boutique at Power Plant Mall. Located at the R1 Level Expansion of the mall, the store showcases both its Seiko and luxury Grand Seiko collections. Found there are two new additions to the Grand Seiko Sport Collection. The travel-ready quartz GMT watch boasts of a stainless-steel case and a dual-curve sapphire crystal surrounded by a fixed stainless-steel bezel with a 24-hour scale. SBGN027 features a black sunray dial with otherwise monochromatic highlights, while the SBGN029 has a blue sunray dial with red-color accents on the dial text and GMT hand. Marking the 55th year anniversary of the signature 44GS, another new watch for pre-order is the SLGH013 under the Grand Seiko Heritage Collection. Inspired by the melting snows of Mt. Iwate, the SLGH013 features a new light blue dial and a case and bracelet made of Ever-Brilliant Steel. Also available at the boutique is the collection that represents the future of Grand Seiko — the Evolution 9 collection. The collection draws inspiration from the traditions and culture of Japan, and has its own dedicated corner at the boutique. The limited-edition Astron 5X Caliber is the optimal traveling companion with its scratch-resistant titanium case and bracelet, GPS Solar Caliber 5X53 that automatically adjusts the time depending on the wearer’s time zone, and Lumibrite that emits a glow and delivers high night-time legibility. The timepiece is available in three color schemes. The boutique also carries Seiko’s sport watch collections including the Prospex Speedtimer Oregon, the Prospex Speedtimer SSC813, the Prospex LX, the limited-edition Prospex SLA063 and the limited-edition Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome watch. There are also Seiko Boutiques at Power Plant Mall, SM Aura, Glorietta 1, and SM Megamall.

All weather boots from Sperry

WITH unpredictable weather, looking one’s best can be a challenge. Sperry, known for its water-friendly yet fashionable topsiders, now offers its Weather Well collection. In the collection are boots such as the Sperry Women’s Torrent Chelsea Rain Boot in lavender (P4,295). It has a waterproof rubber upper that keeps feet feeling fresh and dry while the lugged outsole provides much-needed support and traction. The Sperry Women’s Torrent Chelsea Rain Boot in olive (P4,295) features a comfortable platform construction and micro-fleece lining to keep feet warm and cozy. The Sperry Men’s Halyard Storm Pull-On Boot in Smooth Black (P4,995) has a thick rubber mud guard protects the faux leather uppers from getting too dirty. It also features a lugged non-marking rubber outsole that gives stability with every step. It comes in smooth black and smooth brown. Shop the full Weather Well collection over at Sperry’s official webstore www.sperry.com.ph. Sperry also has stores at TriNoMa, Glorietta, Bonifacio High Street, UP Town Center, SM Aura, SM North EDSA, SM Fairview, SM Mall of Asia, SM East Ortigas, Robinsons Manila, SM Southmall, SM Lipa, Robinsons Ilocos Norte, SM Baguio, Ayala Cebu, SM Cebu, SM Seaside Cebu, SM Bacolod, SM Iloilo, Centrio, SM Lanang Premier, SM Davao Ecoland, and Gaisano Mall Tagum.

Kiehl’s PHL launches Family Rewards Program

KIEHL’S recently held a Members Event at the flagship store at SM Mall of Asia where it introduced its latest state-of-the-art derm-grade skin imaging technology, the Derma Reader Pro. It analyses four of the most common skin surface concerns and examines four of the sub-surface skin issues. Dermatologists carrying out an assessment will be able to provide an accurate skin visualization and help users build the perfect skin routine. Kiehl’s customers may book an advanced in-store and online skin appointment for a complimentary skin consultation and product recommendations paired with a personalized skincare routine. Interested parties may schedule a free dermatologist consultation appointment through this link: https://www.kiehls.com/skincare-services.html The event was also the launch of the Kiehl’s Family Rewards Program, a loyalty program that promotes sustainability and rewards users for using Kiehl’s products in an eco-friendly manner. The program contains three membership tiers that reward users with points based on their availed tier. Each in-store or online purchase of Kiehl’s products entitles users under the program to accumulate points that can lead to prizes (including a welcome gift), access to exclusive rewards and events, and a birthday gift. Users under the program can also earn more points by referring friends to Kiehl’s Family Rewards Program. Accumulated points can be redeemed for deluxe offers and exclusive vouchers. Learn more about Kiehl’s Family Rewards Program at https://www.kiehls.com.ph/the-world-of-kiehls/loyalty-rewards/.

Japanese acne care brand Acnes is in PHL

JAPANESE acne care brand Acnes is now in the Philippines, offering effective, simple solutions like Acnes Anti-Acne Spot Gel that helps shrink acne in as fast as three days. Acnes offers a range of products made with the Asian skin in mind. Its skincare solutions contain acne-fighting ingredients to control oil, unclog pores, clear up the skin, and give it a healthy-looking glow. Acnes is a brand developed by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. and The Mentholatum Co., two entities with a rich history and heritage in skincare product development and over 120 years of experience in pharmaceutical technology. All of the products contain Centella Asiatica or Cica extract that aids in the recovery of blemishes. Acnes Anti-Acne Spot Gel contains Cica extract, sulfur to control oil production, salicylic acid to unclog pores, licorice extract to calm skin, and Vitamin E to restore skin elasticity. The lightweight refreshing spot gel won’t irritate the skin and will help lighten acne scars. For breakouts with pus and active wounds, there is Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch that repairs and heals. The ultra-thin Hydrocolloid patch works like a sponge to absorb pus and oil. It also acts as a protective barrier against bacteria and dirt. The patch is semi-transparent to easily camouflage the appearance of pimples. It’s sweat-proof and breathable, and can be worn under makeup. Other products include Acnes Creamy Wash, an amino acid soap-free cleanser that’s gentle enough for sensitive acne-prone skin; Acnes Powder Lotion, which can help balance sebum to prevent clogged pores; and Acnes Oil-Control Moisturizer that can replenish moisture and soothe the skin. Acnes is now available at Watsons and Mercury Drug branches nationwide, and online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee. Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch is exclusively available at Watsons.