Entertainment News (10/14/22)

Star-studded movies air on G! Flicks

GMA NETWORK’s second free-to-air channel, GTV, airs a slate of box-office films from comedy, drama, romance, horror, and fantasy on weeknights via G! Flicks. This week, viewers get to watch Liam Neeson’s Clash of the Titans on Oct. 14 and Marisol Ramirez’s The Curse of La Llorona’ on Oct. 15. G! Flicks airs Johnny English Reborn, on Oct. 17, followed by the superhero film of Batman Begins on Oct. 18. Jean-Claude Van Damme’s classic Legionnaire is set to air on Oct. 19 while Passenger 57 starring Wesley Snipes will be shown on Oct. 20. G! Flicks airs Mondays to Fridays at 8 p.m. and every Saturday at 7 p.m. on GTV.

Sony Music re-releases George Michael’s album

PAYING tribute to George Michael, Sony Music Entertainment has re-released the classic album Older which is marking its 25th anniversary. The album has been remastered for the very first time on digital and streaming formats. Dubbed Older (Expanded Edition), the remastered version also includes remixes, live versions, and B-Side tracks, along with the newly improved versions of the late singer-songwriter’s originals. George Michael’s Older (Expanded Edition) is now available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment. The premium box-set can be purchased overseas.

Restored Pinoy classics shown on Netflix

Some of the digitally restored and remastered classic Pinoy movies of ABS-CBN Film Restoration are now streaming on-demand via Netflix. Up until the end of 2022, ABS-CBN Film Restoration and its Sagip Pelikula initiative will introduce an array of restored Pinoy films of all genres on Netflix — from drama, romance, comedy, and horror. Among the films are the 1982 war-drama classic Oro, Plata, Mata, directed by Peque Gallaga and written by Jose Javier Reyes, starring Sandy Andolong, Liza Lorena, Ronnie Lazaro, Joel Torre, and late Cherie Gil; Nora Aunor’s cinematic masterpiece Himala; and Dolphy’s iconic film, Markova: Comfort Gay. Viewers can also watch the restored versions of Star Cinema’s romantic hits such as One More Chance, Now That I Have You, Dubai, and Hihintayin Kita Sa Langit. Comedy fans can watch Ang Cute Ng Ina Mo! and the Judy Ann Santos-Ryan Agoncillo starrer Sakal, Sakali, Saklolo, while thrill-seekers can watch the digitally restored horror blockbuster Feng Shui. The films are available on Netflix for subscribers in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian territories. Viewers in the Philippines can continue watching these restored films on KTX.ph with special pre-show interviews before every screening.