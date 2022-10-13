Going Japanese every day

1 of 6

IF we’re going by a cooking demonstration by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), we can have Japanese food at home every day, should we wish it.

During an event at The Seasons Residences Showroom in BGC, Jetro brought a boatload of ingredients that one can use to taste Japan without going out of the house — or even the country.

Ozaki Kani Sticks, Ozaki Japanese Mayonnaise, and Ozaki tobiko (salmon roe) were used to make a Kani (crabstick) salad by Japanese chef-consultant Masaaki Ishikawa. Futaba Shiro Dashi, or white soup stock (made of white soy sauce, blended fish such as bonito, mackerel, and sardines) was used to flavor eggs for a Tamagoyaki (Japanese rolled omelets). Mitsukoshi Katsuo Furikake (seaweed seasoning) and Ozaki Nori Sheets (seaweed sheets) were used for Onigiri (rice balls); while Ozaki Kani makes an appearance again for Temari (bite-sized, ball-shaped sushi). Mitsukoshi Sesame Dressing, Katagi Sesame Seeds, and S&B Togarashi Shichimi Chili Powder were used for salmon rolls, and Jinenjo Somen Noodles with Yamasa Somen Sauce and sprinkled with Katagi Sesame Seeds were used to make Cold Somen Noodles. These were followed by cocktails made with Ozeki Sake (rice wine).

JETRO also launched the Japanese Food Supporter program. Restaurants that serve Japanese dishes prepared using ingredients sourced from Japan and retail stores that sell Japanese food products can apply for certification as Japanese Food Supporters. Certified Supporters will be able to display the Japanese Food Supporter logo at their establishments. This seal indicates that they use high-quality, safe, and trusted Japanese ingredients.

They will also gain access to more information about Japanese food and distribution networks and be able to utilize PR opportunities provided by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries on its official website.

The ingredients, condiments, and drinks highlighted during the event will be available at Mitsukoshi FRESH, a Japanese supermarket concept set to open later this year at The Seasons.

Sudo Makoto, Director at JETRO, told BusinessWorld, “Today’s event is under the theme Bring Home a Taste of Japan. We focused on the products which you can enjoy at your home.

“It’s ordinary recipes Japanese people are usually eating at home,” he said. — Joseph L. Garcia

Tamagoyaki Recipe

INGREDIENTS

Egg, 250 gm

Shiro Dashi, 13 gm

Sugar, 13 gm

Water, 13 gm

1. Mix all ingredients together and mix until well-incorporated.

2. Using a well-oiled tamago pan over medium heat, pour enough egg mixture to cover the pan.

3. Once the egg mixture is almost set, gently roll the omelet until it resembles a log.

4. Place the rolled omelet on one end of the pan and pour another layer of the egg mixture.

5. Repeat the process until the desired thickness is achieved.

6. Secure the rolled omelet by using a sushi mat, then set aside to cool. Slice before serving.