Entertainment News (10/12/22)

Justin Bieber’s tour postponed to 2023

The remaining tour dates of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber’s World Tour until March 25, 2023 have been postponed, and this includes the concert scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Open Grounds in Pasay City. Some concert schedules on the tour were first postponed following the singer’s announcement on Sept. 6 that he would be prioritizing his health and well-being, but the first set of postponed concerts did not include the Philippine leg of the tour. Ticketholders for the Pasay City concert may keep their tickets as they will be honored on the new date and with the same seat plan. Ticketholders who prefer to get a refund instead, more details will be posted on ovation.ph and ovationtickets.com in the coming days. More information on refunds has also been posted on https://www.sistic.com.sg/faq/cancellation-refunds, and SM Tickets https://smtickets.com/. Note that refunds may take 30 to 60 days to process depending on the payment method. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions.

Metro Channel shows now on Discovery Asia, AFN

ABS-CBN lifestyle programs focusing on Filipino scenes will now air on international cable channels Discovery Asia and Asian Food Network, courtesy of Metro Channel. In a new content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, ABS-CBN is bringing some of its Metro Channel-branded lifestyle shows to a wider Asian audience in Central and Southeast Asia. Among the shows to be featured is Beached, a travel show hosted by Marc Nelson and Maggie Wilson who tour the most scenic beaches and island resorts in the Philippines and around the world. Its first season will air on Discovery Asia starting Oct. 27. Meanwhile, the National Winner for Best Lifestyle Program at the 2022 Asian Academy Awards, The Crawl, which features various local restaurateurs and Pinoy celebrities, will premiere on Nov. 9, while Foodprints, hosted by Sandy Daza, will premiere on Dec. 14 on the Asian Food Network. The shows will also stream on discovery+, available for iOS and Android devices.

Lyric and Beat: The Cinema Cut on iWantTFC

AFTER THE conclusion of iWantTFC’s original musical series Lyric and Beat in September, iWantTFC viewers outside the Philippines will be able to see the two-part exclusive Lyric and Beat: The Cinema Cut. The first part was made available on the platform on Sept. 30 and the second part on Oct. 7. It can now be viewed on demand by Premium subscribers outside the Philippines. Directed by Dolly Dulu, the series follows singers as they battle for the championship in the National Music Competition.

Charlie Puth releases new album

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has released his third studio album, CHARLIE, via Atlantic Records. In this album, produced entirely by Mr. Puth, he reveals all sides of his personality by expressing his vulnerability, confidence, and sense of humor for the first time in his career. “I’ve been doing this for eight years, but CHARLIE is finally me,” Mr. Puth said in a statement. “For a long time, I was trying to be ‘the cool guy,’ but that was a foggy piece of glass in front of the world. Now, the glass is broken. There’s no window. You can reach right in.” Throughout the album, he infuses moments of humor into storytelling culled from experiences with his life and relationships over the past few years. CHARLIE is available to stream/download at https://charlieputh.lnk.to/CHARLIE.

I Left My Heart in Sorsogon streams on Netflix

GMA NETWORK’s romantic drama series I Left My Heart in Sorsogon will start streaming on Netflix Philippines beginning Oct. 14. The series stars Heart Evangelista as Celeste, a fashion designer and socialite engaged to the most eligible bachelor in town, Tonito (Richard Yap), and Paolo Contis who plays her old flame, Mikoy. When Celeste’s father falls ill, she reluctantly returns to her hometown and is forced to confront the life she left behind.

NOBITA releases new single

Filipino five-piece group NOBITA returns with a lighthearted folk-pop track that evokes the reassuring warmth of home and romance. The new song, “Sa Ulan,” is about knowing that there will always be someone willing to stand by your side when everything else doesn’t feel right. According to vocalist/guitarist Jaeson Felismino, the lyrics were inspired by a pivotal moment in his life and it’s his way of expressing gratitude to someone who stayed and lifted him up when he felt down. “This song is my way of thanking that person, for inspiring me to aim for greater heights, and to believe in what I’m capable of as an individual, and as an artist,” he said in a statement. “Sa Ulan” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

I Belong To The Zoo covers ‘Hands to Heaven’

FILIPINO pop band I Belong To The Zoo (IBTTZ) puts on a new spin to the song “Hands To Heaven,” originally performed by English new wave band Breathe in 1988. IBTTZ’s version has an alternative rock feel with electric guitar tones and smooth vocals. “Hands To Heaven” by IBTTZ is part of Spotify’s New Music Friday Philippines playlist. The track is available to stream on all digital platforms.