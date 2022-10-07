METRO MANILA is one of the stops on three-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Ne-Yo’s Live in Concert tour. He will be performing at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Jan. 23, 2023.

Ne-Yo recently released his 8th studio album, Self Explanatory, which includes collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Trippie Redd, and Zae France. It contains singles such as “You Got the Body,” “Stay Down,” and “Don’t Love Me.”

Ne-Yo has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. His first single, “So Sick,” from 2005 hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple-platinum.

He has also written popular songs for other singers such as Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” and “Take a Bow,” Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” and songs for Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, and Celine Dion, among others.

Aside from his career in music, Ne-Yo is an actor, with film and television stints that include NBC’s World of Dance, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas’ Red Tails, The Wiz Live! and Step Up: High Water which is now in its third season.

Tickets to Ne-Yo’s Live in Concert go on sale on Oct. 15 via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.