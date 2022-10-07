Entertainment News (10/07/22)

1 of 4

Advanced tickets to Black Adam available

MOVIEGOERS may get advance tickets now to see Warner Bros.’ superhero adventure Black Adam, which opens in theaters on Oct. 19. From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action-adventure Black Adam. This is the first feature film to explore the story of the DC character who was bestowed with the powers of the ancient gods 5,000 years ago, then quickly imprisoned. Freed from his tomb, Black Adam returns ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. For details, go to the official ticketing site at http://blackadammovie.com.ph.

Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival lineup

MUSIC and media company 88rising and Live MNL announced this year’s Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival lineup in Manila. Head In The Clouds Manila will take place on Dec. 9 to 10 at the SM Festival Grounds, Parañaque City. It will be headlined by Joji, Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, eaJ, and YOASOBI. The festival will also include live performances from BIBI, MANILA GREY, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia, GUAPDAD 4000, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, Zack Tabudlo, among others, plus special guest Grammy-winning electronic producer ZEDD. Two-day general admission passes are priced at P12,888 and two-day VIP passes are P15,888. For more information, visit mnl.hitcfestival.com.

Jay Garche releases single

THE VOICE Teens Philippines Season 2 runner-up Jay Garche has released a cover of the song “Mahal Na Mahal.” The song, which was originally done by Archie D in 1991, was revived when Sam Concepcion did his version in 2013 as part of his Infinite album. This year, Mr. Garche creates his version of this song which features a simple and stripped-back piano arrangement. “Mahal Na Mahal” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

From La La Land to Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

BENJ Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters of La La Land and The Greatest Showman, have created new songs to help a singing crocodile express himself, in Columbia Pictures’ Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, starring Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes, is a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings this character to a new audience. In pitching the project to the songwriting duo, the directors Speck and Gordon were able to offer Pasek and Paul a chance to become involved much earlier in the process than they usually are — and to help shape the story of the musical comedy around the songs that they would write. To ensure that the songs would weave together a wide range of experiences and emotional threads, Pasek and Paul recruited top songwriters Joriah Kwamé, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Arianna Asfar to collaborate with them on each of the songs. In cinemas across the Philippines starting Oct. 12, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Podcast offers trailblazers’ childhood stories

PUMAPODCAST’s award-winning Filipino podcast Bago Ang Lahat aims to humanize Filipino trailblazers and share stories of how they became the people we know them to be. For its second season, Bago Ang Lahat features stories about the late politician Jesse Robredo, novelist and political critic Lualhati Bautista, the first Muslim woman senator Santanina Rasul, physician and politician Juan Flavier, and broadcast journalist Cheche Lazaro. PumaPodcast’s Kat Ventura teams up with Filipino youth leaders to narrate the stories of these notable figures. In the Jesse Robredo episode, Ms. Ventura and Youth led Leadership and Democracy (LEAD) Fellow Ange Encomienda interview Mr. Robredo’s younger sister, Josephine Robredo Bundoc, a doctor of rehabilitation medicine who is also an advocate for people with disabilities. To tell the story of Lualhati Bautista, Ms. Ventura and co-host JJ Ilagan talk with Ms. Bautista’s younger brother Dante Bautista. The episode also features clips from Bautista’s interview with Linya-Linya Show last year and with Marra P. Lanot for the Ateneo Library of Women’s Writings back in 2004. Amina Rasul Bernardo, eldest child of Santanina Rasul, shares the story of the senator, educator, and women’s rights advocate. In the episode, Ms. Ventura was joined by GoodGovPH founder and YouthLed LEAD Fellow Dexter Yang. Another fun and lively discussion commences at the podcast featuring Dr. Juan Flavier as Asia Society Philippines Executive Director Joy Alampay, daughter of Mr. Flavier, shares the prolific doctor’s story. Sam C. Madriaga, occupational therapy student and also a YouthLed fellow, shares the microphone with Ms. Ventura. She and LEAD fellow Nekka Abueva, a student from the University of the Philippines Visayas, converses with Cheche Lazaro and Yasmin Mapua Tang, executive director of the Probe Media Foundation which Ms. Lazaro founded. The Bago ang Lahat Podcast Series is available on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/6sm9hoJSIXbLJIO5JUQTv9.