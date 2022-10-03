A matter of time

1 of 3

Patek Philippe opens new boutique

SWISS TIMEPIECE brand Patek Philippe’s new home in the Philippines was opened to great pomp, thanks to the arrival of Patek Philippe’s president himself, Thierry Stern.

The Stern family has owned the brand since the 1930s when it was acquired by Charles and Jean Stern. The brand had already known prestige back then, counting Albert Einstein and Queen Victoria as customers. It also held the distinction for making one of the world’s first wristwatches in 1868, making a watch the centerpiece of a bracelet for a certain Countess Koscowicz. Mr. Stern is in the fourth generation of the Stern family to head Patek Philippe, taking over from his father in the late 2000s.

The new store boasts of 150 sqm. of space, with Japanese panels and marble as accents, while a Baccarat crystal chandelier catches the eye. A gallery boasts of the brand’s achievements. The rear of the boutique houses the more intimate and exclusive sales salon and VIP lounge. Staying true to its pledge of dependability, the boutique also houses an in-store service center.

A special touch is the Ref. 20011M Scarlet Macaw dome table clock released in 2016, spinning slowly in a case within the boutique. Among the collections on display is the eye-watering P18-million 6102P Grand Complication, with a dial showing a galaxy. The watch shows the time, of course, but also a sky chart, the phases and orbit of the moon, and the time of meridian passage of the star Sirius and of the moon.

During the opening on Sept. 28, Mr. Stern said, “I’m always very, very happy to see how we can really improve the level of quality between Patek Philippe and our partners.” In the Philippines, Patek Philippe is distributed by Lucerne, which has been their partner in the Philippines for 24 years.

“It’s not only about the place; it’s also about the partnership. You can have the nicest place in the world, but if the partner is not the right one, it won’t work. Today, I’m very happy to say that we have been working now for about 20 years, and we’ve always been very successful,” he said.

“I’ve never seen so many watches in stock, so I’m very happy for that,” said Mr. Stern. “I think it’s one of my favorite ones, and I don’t say that just to please you.”

The new Patek Philippe boutique is located in Greenbelt 3 in Makati. — Joseph L. Garcia