ON The Job: The Missing 8 is the Philippine’s official entry for Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards, Film Development Council of the Philippines’ (FDCP) announced on Sept. 30 during the Filmmakers and Shakers Night closing ceremony for the Film Industry Month.

Directed by Erik Matti and written by Michiko Yamamoto, The Missing 8 is the sequel to the 2013 film On the Job. It follows a corrupt veteran journalist Sisoy who investigates the disappearance of his colleagues, and the prisoner Roman who is temporarily released and tasked to perform assassinations.

John Arcilla won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor for his role as Sisoy at the 78th Venice International Film Festival where the film premiered. Mr. Arcilla is the first Filipino actor to win the award.

A combination of the first film and its sequel were developed into a TV series titled, On the Job: The Series. The six-part series, which includes never-before-seen footage from the first film, is available to stream on HBO Go. Conceived and directed by Erik Matti, the series in English and Filipino was filmed in the Philippines and, aside from Arcilla, stars Joel Torre, Piolo Pascual, Dennis Trillo, Gerald Anderson, Joey Marquez, Dante Rivero, Christopher De Leon and Lotlot De Leon.

An HBO Asia Original Series, it has been nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series at the 50th International Emmy Awards which will take place on Nov. 21 in New York City.

Among the films to be shortlisted for the category alongside The Missing 8 are South Korea’s Decision to Leave, Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front, and Mexico’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023. — MAPS