Nu Skin launches collagen drink for skin care

COLLAGEN, a protein that makes up the framework of cells and tissues, is found in our skin, tendons, bones, and other parts of the body. It’s also the newest beauty ingredient being touted — but unfortunately, collagen molecules are much too large to penetrate the skin. The best way to get more collagen into the body is to ingest it, which would include eating food rich in it.

Or you can go down the route of taking supplements.

Multi-level marketing company Nu Skin Enterprises launched its Inner Focus Collagen Plus orange-flavored drink on Sept. 14 in Ortigas, though it hits direct sellers on the first quarter of 2023, where it will cost P6,000 for 30 sticks; about a month’s supply. A special preview for their brand affiliates is slated for October.

The drink contains collagen peptides (a unique peptide “fingerprint” that is shown to stimulate collagen and elastin production, according to a company release). These collagen peptides are from type-1 bovine collagen, sourced from predominantly pasture-raised cows with grass and mixed vegetable diets. The product also contains marigold-derived lutein (promoting skin’s radiance and further helping protect it from oxidative stress), and phytoceramides (taken from wheat lipid extract, which are similar to the ceramides found in skin, and claimed to help keep skin’s moisture barrier healthy and hydrated all day long).

Through a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study commissioned by Nu Skin, the company found that participants that received Inner Focus Collagen Plus experienced improvement in texture, radiance, and overall appearance of their skin, according to a statement, and according to a presentation by Nu Skin’s Executive Vice-President of Product Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Chang during the launch.

Mr. Chang earned his doctorate in Pharmacology at the University of London. He said that the clinical testing involved participants taking the powder for about 12 weeks, while another group took a placebo.

Asked if the product helps in improving other parts of the body other than the skin, he said, “At this time, [we] only focused on skin. I don’t have any studies to be able to claim any of these.”

The press release did contain a disclaimer that: “This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

In any case, Mr. Chang says, “In order to have true beauty, you have to get beauty from the inside out.” — JLG