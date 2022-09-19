Pedigree offers new treats for dogs

1 of 2

PET owners will agree that just the sound of a treat package opening excites dogs. While it is fun to bond while giving your pet treats, part of being a responsible pet owner is to also be aware of their oral hygiene. This is where Pedigrees new products come in.

Pedigree has new treats for dogs — Pedigree DentaStix Chewy Chunx, and Pedigree Good Chew — that were developed with veterinarians and nutritionists from Waltham Petcare Science Institute, the science and research center for Mars Petcare.

“Not all treats are the same. You can’t just give any treats to your dogs because dogs have different needs, and treats have different purposes,” General Manager of MARS Philippines Johnny Racoma said in a statement. “When it comes to treats, we want our treats to satisfy our dogs and we want them also to address specific aspects of their health.”

Pedigree DentaStix Chewy Chunx is a daily oral care treat that comes in a bite-sized format to help clean dog’s teeth and improve their oral hygiene.

“With DentaStix Chewy Chunks, pets can maintain their teeth and gum health while enjoying the treats,” Mr. Racoma said during an online launch on Sept. 6. “This is extremely important because dental diseases in dogs happen five times more often than in humans,” he added.

Veterinarian and Scientific Communication Manager for MARS Philippines Saza Curaming that the ingredients zinc sulphate and sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP) can “help reduce the tartar build up” and also “clean your dog’s teeth and protects their gums.”

Ms. Curaming reminded owners that neglecting a dog’s oral health can lead to more serious diseases.

“Four out of five dogs have periodontal disease when they reach the age of three and sadly, 90% of owners think their dog’s oral health is good or perfect,” she said.

Dr. Curaming explained that periodontal disease carries bacteria, then travels to the dog’s bloodstream, and can affect the heart, liver and lungs. “Small dogs are more susceptible because of the structure of their mouth.” She advised pet owners to also establish a dental routine and make regular dental appointments for their dogs.

Another new product is the Pedigree Good Chew which is a long-lasting treat with a unique texture that is soft enough to chew. It has no rawhide and instead contains beef collagen. It is also easily digestible for dogs.

The hardness of rawhide can harm the dogs’ teeth and tongue, Ms. Curaming said. “The worst thing that can happen is [that] they can cause intestinal blockage” and emergency cases “will require surgical removal.”

Ms. Curaming added that pet owners must make it a habit of reviewing product ingredients.

“We should remember, that as much as we treat our pets like babies, pets have different needs from humans. All ingredients found in treats must be tested safe for pets,” Ms. Curaming said.

Pedigree DentaStix Chewy Chunx and Pedigree Good Chew are available at pet shops, supermarkets, convenient stores, hardware chains, and online at Shopee or Lazada. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman