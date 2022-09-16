Entertainment News (09/16/22)

1 of 7

Jack White of the White Stripes coming to Manila

THE FOUNDING member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather, Jack White is coming to Manila for a concert on Nov. 5, at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig, for his The Supply Chain Issues Tour, presented by Wilbros Live. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 23, 10 a.m., via SMTickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets nationwide. The 12-time Grammy Award-winner and 36-time nominee, and Third Man Records founder, released his fourth and fifth solo studio albums this year. Fear of the Dawn (Third Man Records), featuring his latest single, “Taking Me Back,” was released on April 8, and Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man Records) followed on July 22. In addition to writing global anthems such as The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and The Raconteurs’ “Steady, As She Goes,” all three of White’s previously released solo albums — 2012’s Blunderbuss, 2014’s Lazaretto, and 2018’s Boarding House Reach — debuted at No. 1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 along with a variety of other charts.

ABS-CBN presents new online anthology

REAL love stories are presented in the new ABS-CBN digital anthology, Love Bites, to premiere exclusively on YouTube on Fridays beginning Sept. 16, 8 p.m. The love stories include those between husband and wife, high school sweethearts, and a same-sex couple. The first episode, “Lost But Found,” stars Vivoree and Anthony Jennings.

We Will Rock You World Tour announces cast

GMG Productions has announced the cast of the new production of We Will Rock You, which makes its premiere in Manila in October. “The production has assembled a new generation of performers to step into these incredible roles,” Carlos Candal, GMG Productions CEO and We Will Rock You World Tour co-producer, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for them to bring new energy and a fresh take on these characters and their songs — iconic songs known the world over, and we’re confident their talent will deliver in a big way.” The principal cast consists of Nicolette Fernandes (Scaramouche), Stuart Brown (Galileo), Londiwe Dhlomo (Killer Queen), Craig Urbani (Khashoggi), Tiaan Rautenbach (Buddy), Richard Gau (Brit), and Danelle Cronje (Oz). Tickets are now on sale at www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Rico Blanco releases new single

SINGER-SONGWRITER Rico Blanco reflects on the uncertainty that thrives between friendship and relationship in his new single “Palibot libot.” According to the award-winning artist, the track was inspired by one of the characters in a series that he filmed in La Union recently. With its storytelling “anchored precariously on someone’s steadfast devotion,” albeit a one-sided one, the song minces no words about the reality of love: It’s not always synchronized. Originally intended to be recorded with a simple acoustic guitar arrangement, “Palibot libot” explores a more synth-pop direction that unfolds with a soaring chorus. The single is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Yugyugan Nation 2 at Newport World Resorts

OPM artists from the 1970s come together for a showcase of their biggest hits in Yugyugan Nation 2 at Newport World Resorts. The concert relives classic Manila sound and the decade of disco fever at the stage of Newport Performing Arts Theater on Oct. 7, 8 p.m. Yugyugan Nation 2 features performances by Joey Abando of Boyfriends, Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Mon Espia of Labuyo, and Monet Gaskell and Male Rigor of VST & Company, with special guests Mike Hanopol and Sampaguita. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets and range in price from P800 to P5,800. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team at 0917-823-9602, 0917-807-9387, and 0917-658-9378, or call Ticketworld (02) 8891-9999, or SM Tickets (02) 8470-2222.

Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil out in October

BASED ON the international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil premieres on Oct. 19 on Netflix. The story follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Directed by Paul Feig, it stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Patti LuPone, Rachel Bloom, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, and the voice of Cate Blanchett as “The Storian.”

Oliver Amoroso is GMA News Group acting head

GMA Network appointed Oliver Victor B. Amoroso as Acting Head of the GMA News Group effective Oct. 16. Mr. Amoroso will oversee the Network’s News Group, which includes its on-air programs as well as its digital platform, GMA News Online. Concurrently, he will continue to function as First Vice-President and Head of Regional TV and Synergy. Mr. Amoroso is in charge of the operations, business development, and content and production, including local news, of GMA Network’s regional arm, GMA Regional TV. As head of Synergy, he also leads the group that handles the Network’s sports partnerships including GMA’s coverage of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. GMA Synergy also produces local and international ticketed events. After over 32 years of service in the network, Senior Vice-President of GMA News and Public Affairs Marissa L. Flores retired last June and will end her consultancy with the company on Oct. 15. GMA Network First Vice-President for News Grace dela Peña Reyes likewise retired in June 2021 after over 33 years of service and is currently a consultant for the GMA News Department.

Dallas Zoo re-names croc after movie character

IN CELEBRATION of the release of Columbia Pictures’ motion picture Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, based on the book series by Bernard Waber and starring Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Shawn Mendes, the Dallas Zoo re-named one of its Nile crocodiles Lyle for a day. The ceremony took place in the Dallas Zoo on Sept. 13 where a sign was displayed for the day, marking the occasion. Dallas Zoo’s Lyle is a male Nile crocodile that weighs a whopping 1,000+ pounds. Along with the announcement, Columbia Pictures released a clip of the film (LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE – Meeting Baby Lyle!) in which Hector P. Valenti (played by Mr. Bardem) meets Baby Lyle for the first time. Lyle is voiced by musical artist Shawn Mendes.