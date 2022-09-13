Entertainment News (09/13/22)

1 of 3

PPP features works by National Artists

PISTA NG Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) returns to the big screen this year, featuring some award-winning classic films of the new National Artists for Film and Broadcast Arts: actress Nora Aunor, screenwriter Ricky Lee, and the late director Marilou Diaz-Abaya. The films will be screened for free at the Trinoma Cinema in Quezon City and in all Cinematheques Centers nationwide (Manila, Iloilo, Negros, Davao, and Nabunturan) from Sept. 9 to 23. In line with the month-long celebration of Philippine Film Industry Month this September, which aims to recognize the invaluable achievements of all the stakeholders and sectors of the industry, this year’s PPP Classics section consists of films of the Aunor, Lee, and Diaz-Abaya. Films written by screenwriter Ricky Lee — Cain at Abel and Gumapang Ka Sa Lusak which were directed by National Artist Lino Brocka — will be screened on Sept. 14. Cain at Abel received the FAMAS Awards Best Picture in 1983, while Gumapang Ka Sa Lusak bagged the Best Picture award in the Gawad Urian in 1988. Feature films Brutal and Karnal from the “trilogy” of multi-awarded director Marilou Diaz-Abaya will have their public screening on Sept. 15. Diaz-Abaya bagged the MMFF Best Director award for Brutal in 1980 and the MMFF Best Picture prize for Karnal in 1983. The annual PPP will also be featuring the finalists from Sine Kabataan Short Film Lab and Festival and Sine Isla: LuzViMinda Short Film Competition. PPP Classics will be screened together with the Sine Kabataan and Sine Isla short films starting Sept. 17 to 24 in all Cinematheques Centres. For more information and updates on PPP 6, follow their official page on Facebook page.

Ricky Lee joins Shout Out Festival as board member

NEWLY CONFERRED National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee is one of the Board of Directors for the Shout Out Festival, to be held Sept. 19 to 25. As a culminating program, Shout Out will feature nine film and theater shorts from the enrollees of Mr. Lee’s famed screenwriting workshops as well as Palanca Hall of Fame Awardee Rody Vera’s writing masterclasses. Shout Out: Maghayag at Lumikha is an online film and theater mentoring festival of hybrid shorts organized and hosted by the online multi-arts platform, Pelikulove, with the support of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. The writers of the featured film and theater shorts are given assistance, from writing to production and evaluation. The festival activities include virtual discussions, talkbacks, and Q&A with the artists and mentors. There will also be an exhibit of other enrollees and partner groups’ short films and recorded plays. Ricky Lee is joined by six other Festival Directors: playwright Rody Vera, film and TV director Jeffrey Jeturian, University of London professor Cristina Martinez-Juan, theater director and actor Issa Manalo Lopez, theater director and actor Raffy Tejada, and filmmaker and videographer Ellen Ongkeko Marfil. Admission to the Shout Out Festival is free. For more information and updates, visit the Pelikulove website (https://shoutoutfest.pelikulove.com/) or follow the Pelikulove official Facebook Page.

Alex Bruce releases new single

R&B SINGER Alex Bruce has released a new song “Ayoko Pa,” produced by frequent collaborator Cursebox. “It’s a song that expresses my stand on not being ready for a commitment,” the 15-year-old singer-rapper said in a statement. “It’s just that I’m too young to enter into a relationship that would easily fizzle out.” The release of “Ayoko Pa” is accompanied by a music video starring rising rapper Benedic Fragata and TikTok personalities Yvon and Achi. “Ayoko Pa” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment. Watch the music video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbIoFxUylOQ.