Burberry, cancels runway show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON — British luxury brand Burberry said it had canceled its spring-summer 2023 runway show on Sept. 17 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Burberry’s runway shows are a highlight of London fashion Week.

Belgian designer Raf Simons has also announced that his brand’s show, scheduled for Sept. 16, will be canceled in a show of respect for the Queen.

According to GQ magazine, Burberry released a statement saying: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our Spring/Summer 2023 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London.” It is not known if Burberry will reschedule the show at a later time.

“As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness. We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the Commonwealth,” Raf Simons’ brand said in a statement according to GQ.

Meanwhile, the British Fashion Council said that London Fashion Week will go on as scheduled from Sept. 16-20. “It is an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, [and] we recognize the work that goes into this moment,” the council said in a statement according to the Financial Times.

“Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can continue, but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release,” the statement said. The council did urge the designers to postpone “non-essential” events, and urged that their shops close during the funeral.

The council also suggested that shows on the day of the funeral be rescheduled.

The date of the funeral has yet to be announced. — with a report from Reuters