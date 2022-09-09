Entertainment News (09/09/22)

1 of 3

Bituin Escalante topbills The Pen at 46 concert

HIGHLIGHTING The Peninsula Manila’s 46th anniversary dinner-show on Sept. 16 at The Lobby is singer Bituin Escalante who will also celebrate her 22nd year in showbusiness. The actress and singer — a legend of Philippine musical theater — will perform an all-new high-energy show, filled with songs and stories from her career that will take her audience on an emotional and music-filled journey. The four-course dinner and concert is P6,500 (exclusive of taxes). The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., while the show goes on at 7:30 p.m. For inquiries or reservations, call 887-2888, extensions 6691 or 6694 or e-mail DiningPMN@peninsula.com or contact the hotel through PenChat, its 24-hour e-concierge via Facebook Messenger: https://bit.ly/PeninsulaOnlineFacebook.

Tribute concert for Luis Eduardo Aute

SEPT. 13 marks the 79th birth anniversary of Luis Eduardo Aute, one of the most important Spanish artists of the 20th century, who happened to have been born in Manila. On this occasion, Instituto Cervantes and the Embassy of Spain present the video concert Con tu latido: Filipinas canta a Luis Eduardo Aute. A tribute. The event will be held on Sept. 13, 2 p.m. at the Intramuros, Manila branch of Instituto Cervantes. The video concert will feature Filipino singers covering select iconic songs by the celebrated musician. They are Bituin Escalante, Mark Anthony Carpio, Toma Cayabyab, Julius Sinoy, James Barbecho, Sheila Ferrer, and Ella Castro. Among the songs they will perform are: “Rosas en el mar;” “La belleza; and “Sin tu latido.” The concert will be completed by Spanish singer Rosa León’s rendition of Mirándonos los dos. A respected artist and popular musician in Spain in the latter part of the 20th century, Luis Eduardo Aute was born in Manila in 1943. His father, a Catalan working for Tabacalera since 1919, married a Spanish-Filipina. In his childhood, Mr. Aute studied at the De La Salle School, where he learned English and Tagalog. His family eventually settled in Spain in 1954. Mr. Aute’s musical career kicked off in the 1960s, and he continued composing songs and recording albums until the 2010s. Mr. Aute passed away in April 2020, leaving behind a vast collection of works in several fields, in literature, music, cinema and painting. For more information about the event, visit the website of Instituto Cervantes at https://manila.cervantes.es or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

New streaming service comes to PHL

A STREAMING service made specifically for Filipinos by a US-based global media company, the Jungo Pinoy can now be downloaded. It claims to have the largest Tagalog-dubbed movie library in the world and more free content, according to a company release. It was launched by Los Angeles-based media company Jungo TV. Content span everything from K-pop and Asian films, Hollywood hits, global blockbusters, rare Filipino movies, Impact Wrestling matches, and free concerts. The Jungo Pinoy app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.