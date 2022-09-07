Arts & Culture (09/07/22)

1 of 12

Soprano kicks off the CCP concert series

THE INAUGURAL performance in the CCP Special Concert Series on Sept 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box Theater) of the Cultural Center of the Philippines features soprano Stefanie Quintin. Ms. Quintin has premiered and performed works by such composers as National Artist for Music Dr. Ramon P. Santos and the American composer Eli Marshall. She has given solo performances at the Asia Europe New Music Festival in Vietnam, the Yilan International Arts Festival in Taiwan, the soundSCAPE Festival in Italy, the Baroque Festival in Singapore, and the International Bamboo Organ Festival in the Philippines. Ms. Quintin will also hold a voice masterclass on Sept. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. For those who want to be part of the Masterclass, call the CCP Artist Training Division at 8832-1125 loc. 1605 or e-mail artist.training@culturalcenter.gov.ph. For the health and safety protocols at the venue, visit https://bit.ly/staysafeatCCP.

Visual artists help Angat Buhay Foundation

ONGOING until Sept. 8 is an exhibit of works by 48 local artists whose wish for the Philippines is to progress amidst the modern-day challenges united. The special exhibition, “Mismo sa Ating Puso,” is on view at the Gateway Gallery for the benefit of Angat Buhay Foundation. Among the participating artists are Julius Legaspi, Beth Robles, Iris Babao Uy, Joanne Caraiaso Gacayan, Mara Manabat, Mary Ann Venturina Bulanadi, Phoebe Beltran Almazan, Zata Aquino, Charo Defeo Baquial, Menchie Alunan Vitente, Toym Imao, Rosscapili, Edna Vida, Sinag de Leon, Joel Lloren, Brian Alegre, and Derrick Macutay. Part of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Angat Buhay Foundation.

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo directs CCP gala

MUSICAL theater artist Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo returns to directing live shows with Musikal II, the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) 53rd anniversary gala on Sept. 10, 8 p.m. at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo. Ms. Yulo envisioned Musikal II to herald the return of the Filipino musicals, after the two years of the pandemic. Musikal II consists of songs from original Filipino musicals staged from 2015 to 2021, featuring songs from Eto Na! Musikal nAPO!, Kanser the Musical, Felix Starro, Ang Larawan, LapuLapu Ang Datu ng Mactan, Guadalupe, Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko, F(r)iction, Changing Partners, Ang Huling El Bimbo the Musical, Binondo, A Tsinoy Musical, Dekada ‘70, A Game of Trolls, Mabining Mandirigma A Steampunk Musical, Aurelio Sedisyoso A Rock Sarswela, The Quest for the Adarna, Ding Ang Bato, Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady, Himala Isang Musikal, and Daluyong ng Diwa. Stephen Sondheim’s Follies was Ms. Yulo’s inspiration for Musikal II. “The premise of Follies is they all return to a theater that has run its course and is about to be demolished. And as you see them you also see the ‘ghosts’ of their younger selves roaming the theater,” Ms. Yulo said in a statement. Artists from various theater companies will perform in the show including Bituin Escalante, Bayang Barrios, Arman Ferrer, Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Sandino Martin, Reb Atadero, Delphine Buencamino, Topper Fabregas, Upeng Fernandez, Vic Robinson, Ricci Chan and Juliene Mendoza. While the event is invitational, certain sections of the venue will be open to the public for free. Tickets for the public will be released at the CCP Main Ramp two hours before the performance on a first-come, first-served basis. The show will be live streamed on the CCP Facebook page.

Japan Foundation launches the J-CAP program

THE JAPAN Foundation, Manila (JFM) will launch a new project dedicated to the co-development of Japanese and Philippine contemporary art called J-CAP or Jisedai Contemporary Arts Platform. “Jisedai” means “next generation” in Japanese. The program aims to foster dialogue, interaction, idea exchange, and collaboration between artists and curators from both countries. This year’s J-CAP program kicks off with a webinar series, starting with Tokyo based art unit Kyun-Chome on Sept. 10, 2 p.m. Kyun Chome is composed of Nabuchi and Eri Honma who use video installations as their main medium to engage with a broad range of socio-political issues in Japan and abroad. Their work has been exhibited in South Korea, Thailand, the USA, Germany, Denmark, France, the UK, and Japan. In this webinar, the duo will discuss their process, lessons, and goals in creating their art. Eri Homma is currently in the Philippines conducting research under the program of the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Japan. For more details visit JFM website: https://jfmo.org.ph/events-and-courses/j-cap-jisedai-contemporary-arts-platform/. To register for the webinar, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E6uBfXReTIaOqg8OZTT9lg.

Instituto Cervantes pays tribute to Luis Eduardo Aute

SEPT. 13 marks the 79th birth anniversary of Luis Eduardo Aute, one of the most important Spanish artists of the 20th century, who was born in Manila. On this occasion, Instituto Cervantes and the Embassy of Spain present the video concert Con tu latido: Filipinas canta a Luis Eduardo Aute. A tribute. The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Intramuros branch of Instituto Cervantes. The video concert will feature Filipino singers covering select iconic songs by the celebrated musician. Performing are Bituin Escalante; Mark Anthony Carpio, choirmaster of the Philippine Madrigal Singers; Toma Cayabyab, a member of the Ateneo Chamber Singers and the Villancico Vocal Ensemble, and leader of jazz sextet, Debonair District; tenor Julius Sinoy; James Barbecho; soprano Sheila Ferrer; and Ella Castro. The concert will be completed by Spanish singer Rosa León’s rendition of “Mirándonos los dos.” A respected artist and popular musician in Spain in the latter part of the 20th century, Luis Eduardo Aute was born in Manila in 1943. His father, a Catalan working for Tabacalera since 1919, married a Spanish-Filipina. In his childhood, Mr. Aute studied at the De La Salle School, where he learned English and Tagalog. His family had eventually settled in Spain in 1954. Mr. Aute’s musical career kicked off in the 1960s, and he continued composing songs and recording albums until the 2010s. Mr. Aute passed away in April 2020, leaving behind a vast collection of works in several fields, in literature, music, cinema and painting. For further information about the event, visit the website of Instituto Cervantes at https://manila.cervantes.es or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

UP Fine Arts students show in Robinsons Galleria

IN “YUPIDI,” the latest exhibition of ARTablado at Robinsons Galleria, eight young artists pay homage to history while synthesizing the naturalist approach using modern ways to realize new forms. The group — composed of Jadie Pasaylo, Cherdee Millen Palmera, Ma. Eliza Torres, Raphael Cruz, Jairus Dianzon, Lucas Viriña, Leo Kim C. Jacinto, and Jose Pamatian Jr. — started in 2019 when the artists were still in their freshman year at the University of the Philippines Diliman. The exhibit is a testament of their time together not only as artists but also as good friends. “YUPIDI” runs until Sept. 15 at the 3rd Level of Robinsons Galleria.

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary exhibit opens in Ali Mall

ARANETA City in Quezon City is holding a special Marian exhibit in Ali Mall until Sept. 10 to honor the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. More than 50 images of Mary are on display at the exhibit titled “Salamat Maria: Pagpupugay sa kaarawan ng mahal na Ina”. Notable images include the Nuestra Señora De Las Flores from Pola, Oriental Mindoro, the replica of Imaculada Concepcion de Malabon, and the Our Lady of the Abandoned Manila. The exhibit is open to the public during mall hours at the Lower Ground Floor, Activity Area of Ali Mall. The feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated by the Catholic Church each year on Sept. 8. Apart from the exhibit, masses are also scheduled at chapels in Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza on this day as part of the occasion.

Angono artists featured in ARTablado

NATIONAL Artist for Painting Carlos “Botong” Francisco dreamed of putting up an art organization to solidify Angono, Rizal’s reputation as the “Art Capital of the Philippines.” In 1975, to commemorate his 6th death anniversary, artists from Angono banded together and set up the Angono Ateliers Association (AAA) Philippines. Fourteen artists from the AAA Philippines are featured in a show at Robinsons Land ARTablado in Robinsons Place Antipolo, which is on view until Sept. 15. They are: Nemesio “Nemiranda” Miranda, Jr., Arnold “Atoy” Apostadero, Rodolfo “Dolpee” Alcantara, Jr., Aries Hernandez, Rading Caringal, Rosalie Vitor Gonzales, Sarah Pallarca, Aaron Bautista, Adonis Carado, Bernardo “Bernie” Balagtas, Cecille Artillaga, Jeremias “Jeff” Ramos Gamulo, Juno Galang, and Augusto Santiago.

Lindslee on view at ArtistSpace

ORGANIZED by the Pintô Art Museum, “The Mind Crossed The Idea” is Lindslee’s latest exhibition. It expands the artist’s repertoire of large-scale, and museum-worthy sculptures. They mostly depict ordinary objects, to which we pay scant attention, which now become total and unavoidable in space. The exhibit runs until Sept. 17 at the ArtistSpace, at the Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

PPO launches 38th performance season

AFTER two years of online performances during the pandemic, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is all set to return to the concert hall for live performances and to begin the search for its new Music Director. Titled Metamorphosis, PPO’s 38th season begins in September featuring eight conductors taking the podium, five of whom are shortlisted for the Music Director and Principal Conductor position. Spanish conductor David Gomez-Ramirez opens the season on Sept. 16. Grzegorz Nowak conducts the second concert of the season on Oct. 7. Noam Zur takes the helm of the PPO on Nov. 11. Mark Anthony Carpio choirmaster of the Philippine Madrigal Singers, will conduct the PPO on Dec. 16. Japanese-American conductor Shizuo Kuwahara wields the baton on Jan. 27, 2023. Award winning conductor Haoran Li steps on the dais on Feb. 24, 2023. The PPO will conclude its 38th season with two more concerts slated on March 17 and April 28, 2023. Except for the Nov. 11 concert at the Manila Metropolitan Theater, the PPO will be performing at its home at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo for the rest of 2022. In 2023, the PPO will move over to the Manila Metropolitan Theater while the CCP Main Building is closed for rehabilitation. For more information, visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) and follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates.

Raymond Lauchengco launches first NFT collection

SINGER, photographer, and sculptor Raymond Lauchengco is now adding a new genre to his mediums of expression through crypto art. “Tales of Light” is a collection of four one-of-one digital photographs minted on the Ethereum blockchain via Foundation. Mr. Lauchengco’s spoken narratives accompany the photographs of locations that inspired him to write them. In each NFT (non-fungible token), the viewer is treated to an idyllic scene, accompanied by the singer’s soothing voice — only this time, he is not singing. As he worked on his pieces, his thoughts wove into stories that he would later tell as he shared his finished works on social media. Mr. Lauchengco has performed in over 30 countries as a concert and recording artist and has directed numerous international live events, while documenting both his personal and business travels in digital and film photographs for the past 40 years. After venturing into creating one-of-a-kind functional art and sculpture in 2020, he launched his first NFT collection this year. Mr. Lauchengco’s collection may be viewed at https://foundation.app/@raymondlauchengco.

CCP to present dance series

FROM September to December, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will present the CCP Dance Series (Live!), featuring a diverse line-up of choreography created by National Artists for Dance Alice Reyes and Agnes Locsin, pieces by French choreographer Redha Benteifour, and promising choreography works by young Filipino dancers. The series kicks off with Pulso Pilipinas I at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo on Sept. 23, 8 p.m., and Sept. 24, 3 p.m. This dance performance brings regional dance students and professional dancers for works such as Mamang Kutsero, We-Men by Lester Reguindin, Asong Ulol by Denisa Reyes, Moriones by Ms. Locsin and The Company by Ms. Reyes. It will be followed by Pulso Pilipinas II: Alay nina Alice at Agnes, at the CCP Main Theater on Sept. 30, 8 p.m. (Gala Night), Oct. 1, 3 and 8 p.m., and Oct. 2, 3 p.m. Locsin’s Igorot, Moriones, and Elias at Salome, as well as Reyes’ Carmina Burana, are featured. The third production of this dance series, Premiere and Encores, is a partnership between the CCP and the French Embassy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between France and the Philippines. It will run from Oct. 28 (Gala Night) and Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. It showcases works by French choreographer, Redha Benteifour, as well as works by young Filipino choreographers such as Lester Reguindin, Erl Sorilla, John Ababon, AL Abraham, and JM Cabling. The final show in the series is Puso ng Pasko, on Dec. 2, 8 p.m. (Gala Night), Dec. 3, at 3 and 8 p.m., and Dec. 4, 3 p.m. It is an original full-length Filipino ballet based on the hit dance film production Tuloy ang Pasko. The choreography of this production was made by Ronelson Yadao with Erl Sorilla, John Ababon, Lester Reguindin, Bonifacio Guerrero, Al Abraham, and Danilo Dayo, accompanied with music by Ryan Cayabyab, National Artist for Music. For more information, visit the CCP (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) website.

PETA returns with Batang Rizal

AFTER the Philippine Educational Theater Association’s (PETA) move online during the pandemic, the pioneering Filipino theater company is making a big theater comeback for its 55th Theater Season. The return to the theater features a PETA classic, Christine Bellen’s Batang Rizal. First to launch online via streaming from Oct. 14 to 16, the musical will be the first show to open PETA’s theater stage in November. Co-written, directed for stage, and choreographed by Dudz Teraña, with musical direction, arrangement, and composition by Vincent de Jesus, Batang Rizal was first staged in 2007.

Contemporary art at World Trade Center Manila

ARTISTS for Peace, in collaboration with World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM), present the Contemporary Art Exhibition until Oct. 24 at the mezzanine level of the WTCMM. On view are works by Augusto Santiago, Juno Galang, and Nemi Miranda. The exhibit is open to the public.