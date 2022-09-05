Style (09/05/22)

1 of 17

SSI brands join in 9.9 sales

SSI is stepping up for the holidays beginning on Sept. 9 with 9.9 promos and sales. At Nine West, buy two products get a third at P99 when shopping in-store and through The Specialist. Enjoy 40% off for a minimum purchase of P4,000 on Old Navy pieces. Get a free large tech pouch from Coach for every single-receipt net purchase of P20,000. SSI Life offers up to 50% off on products from participating brands including Steve Madden, Anne Klein, Banana Republic, Armani Exchange, Kurt Geiger, Pazzion, Coach, Marc Jacobs, Kenneth Cole, Polo Ralph Lauren, Jessica, Marks and Spencer, DKNY, Pazzion, Hogan, Tod’s, Michael Kors, Women’s Secret, Clarks, Kurt Geiger, Anne Klein, and Old Navy. Find a wide array of selections on multi-brand website Trunc.ph and get an additional 10%off (brand exclusions apply), or order through their at-home concierge service, The Specialist, through e-mail at customerservice@ssigroup.com.ph, phone call at 8-830-5000, Viber at 0917-552-9359, or send a message to www.facebook.com/SSILifePH.

Glamor in Natori, Josie Natori’s new collections

FOR Fall, Natori and Josie Natori’s new collections are modernizing opulent embellishments, silhouettes and hand-crafted embroidery that speak to the past, present and future. Luxurious fabrics such as silk, velvet, jacquard, matelassé, and taffeta are used in silhouettes that are elevated and chic, yet have a sense of ease. The autumnal palette of greens, purples, reds, and cognac are suitable for all climates. As there is an emphasis on prints in Natori, this season it has introduced the Infinity print which is symbolic of yin and yang. Key items have been updated this season, taking inspiration from Hollywood glamor. These include bustiers, a variety of dresses, statement knitwear, the puffer, the cocoon, plush faux furs, and supple leatherette. Natori is available at Rustans Makati and Rustans Shangri-La.

HA.MÜ champions avant-garde in new ensembles

YOUNG designers Abraham Guardian and Mamuro Oki’s artisanal local brand HA.MÜ continues to take an experimental, avantgarde approach: upcycled deconstructed garments, textured patchworks and threadworks and the distinct character in a clash of colors, layers and prints. The creative duo, who both have Fashion Design and Merchandising degrees from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, have specially curated the most popular pieces from their milestone collections. Standouts include looks from their Spring/Summer 2022 Tokyo debut collection Flowers of Youth. Selections include puffed sleeved- uniform and side drape shirts, deconstructed boy scout tops, ampalaya blouses, raglan tees, circle puzzle and tailored irregular hem-lined vests. The line likewise includes blob pants and slants, 2D round silhouette and denim shorts, skirts and apron dresses, pinafore frocks, curved jeans and printed trousers, as well as a range of statement accessories from hats, caps, and bags to magnetic string of stone necklaces. The duo has likewise prepared their diffusion RTW brand, müü.haa, which invites fashion enthusiasts into a new way of understanding school uniforms. It features approachable and easy-to-wear shirts and shorts, pajama sets, denim jeans, wrap-around overskirt and dresses, coats and trousers in cottons, twills, and light and breathable pinstripe fabrics. It also has limited edition prints and patterns in the form of Doodletime button-downs, quilted vests and accessories, among others. The pair have opened the doors of their studio and work room for consultations and fittings. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hamustudios.

Criselda’s High Glamor Collection for the Holidays

RUSTAN’s unveils Criselda’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection entitled “Flor-Arts,” inspired by the playful interplay of large-scale flowers and the graphic art prints of 1960s pop art. The collection features a palette of soft, romantic hues and bright, holiday colors in red, emerald, yellow and purple. Criselda’s familiar silhouettes are dramatic but updated, offering volume with a new sense of modernity and ease. The collection features party-ready tunics and caftans of every drape, material, and length. Bold, painterly splashes and geometrics offer pops of color and a lively injection of prints, while a black-and-white, polka-dot tunic reimagines the LBD (little black dress) for New Year’s Eve 2023. Florals are the central motif of every Criselda collection, and they abound in FW22’s details: dangling from fabric earrings, pastel-sweet and embroidered onto a pretty jacket and dress, and as chic accessories. Criselda Lontok is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Cebu and rustans.com.

Sealy’s Posturepedic coming soon to Power Plant

SEALY Posturepedic, a global leader in providing premium-quality spring mattresses, has been at the forefront of mattress innovation for more than 140 years now. It has revolutionized sleep technology, starting with the introduction of its patented spring technologies. Sealy Philippines, managed and distributed by Focus Global, Inc., was established in 2016. Since opening its flagship store at the Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong, the brand has expanded to six showrooms: The Bed Room, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Parañaque; Twenty-Four Seven, McKinley BGC; Focus Global, Inc., Pioneer, Mandaluyong; and the newly opened exclusive Sealy showroom in Greenbelt 5, Makati. The Sealy Posturepedic mattresses will also soon be available to those who frequent Power Plant Mall in Makati. Sealy Philippines offers six mattress collections that address users’ varying lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. These collections range from extra-soft mattresses, to extra-firm mattresses that offer unmatched support, to ultra-responsive Adjustable Beds.

Lady Rustan collection of work-to-holiday-party staples

UNDER the helm of fashion designer Pia Regala Hebron, Lady Rustan (LR) has mastered the art of refined Filipino workwear. Office dressing in Manila’s tropical climate tends to skew towards the more casual, but Ms. Hebron creates a balance of relaxed sophistication that is consistent throughout LR’s collections. Fall Winter 2022 is all about workwear reimagined for the party season, with bright dashes of color and cheerful silhouettes jazzing up the regular corporate ensemble. White, red, pink and a spectrum of greens dominate the season’s collection, softened by neutrals in light beige, camel, and peach. Silky blouses and sleeveless tops coordinate with tailored ankle pants and wide-leg trousers. New details such as puff sleeves and lace add refreshing touches. A deep garnet wrap dress and a showstopping pink number with an asymmetrical hem compete as prime choices for this year’s noche buena. Lady Rustan is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Cebu and rustans.com.

Avon offers 24-hour liquid foundation

THOSE trying to find a foundation that can hold up all day with just one application, Avon makes it possible with the Avon Power Stay 24HR Liquid Foundation. This foundation is formulated with Comfort Last Technology which locks pigment and gives full-day coverage with just one application. It comes in Ivory Pink, Porcelain, Shell, Light Beige, or Nude. The Avon Power Stay 24HR Liquid Foundation has a transfer and smudge-proof matte finish plus a lightweight and breathable feel, plus SPF 10 protection. The formula is oil-free, non-greasy, dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic. Follow Avon Philippines on Facebook and Instagram for more updates. Shop for Avon products at www.avonshop.ph or contact your local Avon representative.

Twists on tradition in Karen Kane’s FW ’22 collection

IN A season that’s commonly affiliated with return: to school, to familiar routines, to favorite recipes, and more, Karen Kane is “hoping to offer new ways of seeing things we already know so well,” according to a press release. “Our Fall collection is filled with plenty of unexpected favorites: plush coats crafted by hand, dresses with a little bit of sparkle, heritage-inspired prints, and much more. This season, it’s truly all about the details.” Karen Kane is available at Rustans Makati and Rustans Shangri-La.

Two-step skin care routine with Myra

AN OLDER generation may know Myra for that iconic orange pill called Myra E, but Myra also has a face care line that features a facial wash and facial moisturizer that can help hit skin goals at an affordable price. With a facial wash and facial moisturizer, Myra offers a two-step vitamin-powered skincare routine that includes five vitamins for healthy glowing skin: Vitamin E (an antioxidant that protects the skin from aging), Vitamin C (brightens skin and targets hyperpigmentation), Vitamin B3 (a.k.a; Niacinamide, that helps fade dark spots), Vitamin B5 (moisturizes and soothes sensitive and irritated skin), and, Vitamin B6 (reduces oiliness). Myra Facial Wash (P75 for a tube, P15 for a sachet) and Myra Facial Moisturizer (P105 in a tube, P11 in a sachet) are available at leading supermarkets and drugstores nationwide, or online from Shopee and Lazada. To learn more, visit www.myra.com.ph.

Desert chic, ocean-inspired collection for FW22

LOTUS Resort Wear makes wardrobes vacation-ready all year round. For Fall Winter 2022, the label is dropping two holiday capsules inspired by the hues of the desert and sea. The first capsule, entitled Desert Escape, features kaftans, cover ups, dresses, and separates inspired by the colors of sandy dunes. The collection includes soft linen dresses and drawstring pants in coral, light yellow, and dusty pink; flowy tunics in tribal prints; and bright florals. Details such as fringes, braided straps, and beading add to the overall, bohemian vibe. The second capsule, entitled Bluer Than Blue, takes its inspiration from the beauty of the coastline and skies. Think splashy blues and frothy whites tempered with shades of cobalt and navy. The collection features slip dresses in linen, tropical leaf tunics in airy cotton gauze, and comfy coordinates in cotton eyelet. A standout, knee-length skirt with rope ties completes this capsule. Lotus is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Gateway, Rustan’s Cebu and rustans.com.