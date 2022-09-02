WALT Disney Co. is exploring a membership program that could offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts, and merchandise, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday.

Internally, some executives have referred to Disney’s initiative as “Disney Prime,” although that won’t be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions.

A membership program is one of the ideas that is being explored, a company spokesperson said.

Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn’t known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, WSJ reported.

A membership program would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services, while giving it access to information about consumer preferences. — Reuters