Stuff to do (09/02/22)

Araneta City starts pushing Christmas

TRUE to its motto “The City of Firsts,” Araneta City is beating the Jose Mari Chan Christmas memes to the punch by pushing its Christmas events starting on the first day of September. Folks in Quezon City who feel inclined to see Santa Claus and his friends (including a marching band) on the very first day of the “ber” months can drop by Farmers Plaza at 11 a.m., Ali Mall at 1 p.m., Gateway Mall at 3 p.m., and Fiesta Park at 5 p.m.

Where the Crawdads Sing holds sneak previews

MYSTERY FILM Where the Crawdads Sing will have sneak previews on Sept. 5 and 6 in selected theaters before the film opens across the country on Sept. 14. Based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raises herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. The film has crossed the $100 million benchmark globally. Viewers can check with their favorite theaters for ticket prices and screening schedules.

Mula Sa Buwan restaged

THE FILIPINO musical Mula sa Buwan runs until Sept. 11 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati. It is a Filipino musical adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, based on Soc Rodrigo’s Filipino translation of Edmond Rostand’s play. The Filipino musical adaptation’s book and lyrics are Pat Valera, with original music and lyrics by William Elvin Manzano. Set in Manila during World War II, Mula Sa Buwan tells the story of a young cadet, playwright, and poet named Cyrano who falls in love with his childhood best friend Roxane. His extremely large nose hinders him from confessing his love to her, so instead he helps handsome cadet Christian woo her by giving him the words he wishes he himself could say. The musical stars Myke Salomon, Gab Pangilinan, and Markki Stroem. For tickets, visit Ticketworld (premier.ticketworld.com.ph/) or mulasabuwan.com/partners. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mulasabuwan/.

Ben&Ben holds send-off concert

NINE-piece folk pop band Ben&Ben will be holding a send-off concert at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Open Grounds on Sept. 3 before leaving the country for their North American and Canadian tour. For tickets to the send-off concert, visit www.ticketnet.com.ph/events/detail/Ben-%26-Ben-Send-Off-Concert or https://www.ovationtickets.com/benandben2022.