Entertainment News (08/30/22)

1 of 5

Michael Learns to Rock returns to the PHL

DANISH soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock will be touring the Philippines as part of their Back On The Road Tour 2022 in October. The band will perform in Manila on Oct. 26 at the Araneta Coliseum; on Oct. 28 in Cebu at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom; and on Oct. 30 in Davao at the SMX Convention Center Davao. Michael Learns To Rock’s greatest hits include “That’s Why (You Go Away),” “Take Me To Your Heart,” “25 Minutes,” “Sleeping Child,” “Paint My Love,” “The Actor,” “Out of The Blue,” “Complicated Heart,” “Nothing To Lose,” “Breaking My Heart,” and “You Took My Heart Away.” Filipino singer Nina will be joining the band’s Philippine tour as a special guest. The concert is presented by Wilbros Live with Midas Promotions. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 3, 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets for the Manila show; SMTickets.com, SM Tickets outlets, and Waterfront Hotel Cebu for the Cebu concert; and SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets for the Davao performance.

Top Hallyu acts to perform at New Frontier Theater

SOME of K-pop’s biggest names are coming to the Philippines and performing at the New Frontier Theater in September. The K-pop girl groups (G)I-dle is scheduled for a show on Sept. 12. (G)I-dle — consisting of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua — is embarking on its very first world tour called Just Me. At the concert, they are set to perform songs like “Oh My God,” “Latata,” and “Tomboy.” Tickets start at ₱3,500 and are available through Ticketnet outlets and the Ticketnet website. Meanwhile, one of the most in-demand actors in South Korea is returning to Manila to meet and interact with his Filipino fans. Hwang In-Youp is returning to Manila for a fan meet on Sept. 24. Tickets for In-Youp’s fan meet are available starting at ₱5,500 at all TicketNet outlets around the country and through the latter’s website.

Crystal Paras and Vilmark drop new singles

GMA SPARKLE artists Crystal Paras and Vilmark Viray have both released new singles. Crystal Paras’ song “Hintay,” under GMA Playlist, now has an Extended Play (EP) that includes LoFi, Chill Vibe, Live, and Minus one version. The love song was composed by Rina Mercado and is about a person being cautious about her budding romance. Meanwhile, Vilmark Viray’s “Paraya,” under GMA Music, which the singer also composed, is about letting go of a person who makes you happy. Both songs are available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Gloc-9 releases new single

BEFORE the month of August ends, Gloc-9 releases “Di Umiinom,” the 5th single for their upcoming anniversary album. In this track, Gloc-9 taps rising hip-hop star Hero to elevate the overall vibe of carefully honed rhymes. The track is produced by Thyro Alfaro. This is the third collaboration between the Gloc-9 and Hero. The song is now streaming on all digital platforms under Universal Records.