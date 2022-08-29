AFTER a gap brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, The Peninsula Manila is bringing back its wedding fair on the first weekend of September. The 2022 edition will bring together participants who offer a varied array of services and merchandise while introducing elements that signal the event’s emergence into a new normal.

On Sept. 3 to 4, the hotel will hold “Weddings at The Peninsula and More,” which also marks the 46th year since the hotel hosted its first wedding reception.

The hotel is partnering with industry leaders Rita Neri Event Planners (RNEP) and Manila Fashion Festival (MFF), in addition to other leaders from the Philippine wedding and events industry, for an event that will give attendees the chance to peruse a range of wedding and celebratory essentials — from bridal finery to tabletop decorations, cakes and bouquets to honeymoon and holiday destinations, and many more.

“Weddings at The Peninsula and More” will take place on the first Saturday and Sunday of September, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A highlight of the wedding fair will be a series of fashion shows, Manila Fashion Festival Bridal Collection, on Sept. 3.

The Lobby will be garlanded with masses of flowers, created by floral artist Zenas Pineda. The Upper Lobby will be transformed into a pop-up space offering a showcase of jewelry from Mel Diamonds; bespoke shoes from Jimmy Choo and Shoepatos; lifestyle selections from West Elm; makeup artists from Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, and Jo Malone; holiday and honeymoon destinations from the Peninsula Hotels in Asia, the US, and Europe to those in Punta Fuego, Tagaytay, and El Nido; tablescapes by Beng Villanueva and Teddy Manuel; and the bridal collections by the designers of the Manila Fashion Festival.

The Conservatory will feature a selected gathering of some of the country’s most exclusive wedding and party suppliers and stylists, like Jo Claravall, Jason Magbanua, Dave Sandoval, RJ Ledesma, Cake Concept, and dozens more.

The highlight of the wedding fair will be the first-ever Manila Fashion Festival Bridal Collection at The Lobby, a series of fashion parades of bridal wear by Filipino designers Banggo Niu, Steph Tan, Jun Escario, and Vin Orias. The collections of Banggo Niu and Vin Orias will be shown at 2 p.m., those of Steph Tan and Vin Orias at 4 p.m., and those of Jun Escario and Vin Orias at 6 p.m.

“‘The Weddings at The Peninsula and More’ brand is known to be one of the most beautiful bridal fairs in the Philippines” said Masahisa Oba, General Manager of The Peninsula Manila, in a statement.

For inquiries regarding Weddings at The Peninsula 2022, call +63 (2) 887 2888, extension 6579 and 6573 (Wedding Sales), e-mail jonnayeh@peninsula.com or marizsison@peninsula.com or visit peninsula.com.