Dining In/Out (08/25/22)

1 of 13

Newport World Resorts celebrates National Burger Day

IT’S NATIONAL Burger Day on Aug. 25 and Newport World Resorts’ signature restaurants are grilling up hefty and juicy offers. There is the Buenas Burger of Casa Buenas at the GF Newport Grand Wing. It has an Angus beef patty with fontina cheese, truffle cream, and bacon on a house-made brioche bun for P795 net. At the Newport Garden Wing Café, the burger offers include the classic Garden Wing Café Burger with a Angus beef patty, mushroom ragout, and cheese between a toasted brioche bun for P730 net and the V Burger which is a vegan burger patty, mushroom ragout, lettuce, tomato, and onion priced at P915 net. Marriott Manila’s deal for National Burger Day is the Marriott Burger for P250 net. Pair it with fries for an additional P50. At Hilton Manila’s Aussie-pub inspired Port Bar, feast on a line-up of burgers including its signature Cheese Burger that comes in a Laugen bun with house-made pickled cucumber, caramelized onion, maple bacon, mustard mayonnaise, crispy shallots, and American cheddar for P800. For this year’s Burger Day, all burger orders come with a complimentary 330ml bottle of Heineken Beer. The Port Bar is open from 4 p.m. until late at the 3F Hilton Manila at the Newport Grand Wing. Meanwhile, Silk Road at the Newport World Resorts’s Grand Wing now offers its signature laksa in a large serving for sharing this month for P800+. The 13 unique ingredients — Shanghai noodles, roasted pork belly, crab sticks, lobster balls, black mussels, wonton balls, chicken filet, boiled egg, boiled shrimps, beancurd, pork fats, bean sprouts, and string beans — are served with the luscious broth.

Edsa Shangri-La marks 30 years

THE EDSA Shangri-La, the first Shangri-La brand hotel in the Philippines, turns 30 on Aug. 28 and is celebrating with a host of promos and other activities. Senju showcases artful Japanese dining experiences featuring all-time favorites served in threes: the sashimi moriawase that includes three kinds of sashimi and three varieties of nigiri and sushi rolls; signature teppanyaki with premium choice of beef, Saikoro steak; and teppan shrimp. Senju’s anniversary set menu is available at P4,000 net per person until Aug. 31. Summer Palace celebrates with an anniversary set menu available at P6,160 net per head. The dishes feature lucky ingredients that represent success, abundance, and prosperity. Main dishes include Baked codfish fillet in cream sauce, lamb chops with seasonal vegetables topped with crispy enoki in Kang Ma sauce, and braised lobster with noodles in superior stock and seasonal vegetables. At Heat, Wednesdays are celebrated with a Filipino-themed buffet, and Fridays with a Seafood Buffet Special featuring a Crawfish Seafood Boil. Rates are P3,500 net per person for the Seafood Special and P2,500 net per person for the Wednesday treat. The Bakeshop showcases a growing collection of chocolate varieties and introduces its Limitless at 30 Limited Anniversary Edition Chocolate bar, featuring coconut and caramel flavors at P300. With a partnership with local brewery Engkanto, bottles feature a 30th Anniversary special label. For more information, call 8633-8888 or e-mail restaurantrsvns.esl@shangri-la.com for dining.

Work week enders at Richmonde’s The Exchange

GET some after-office perks as Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ bar lounge reopens its doors to welcome back the city’s busy workforce. Celebrate the almost-weekend at The Exchange’s Thursday Jamming Night with the bar’s resident pianist, Bobbet Bernades, and take your karaoke sessions to the next level. From 7 to 10:30 p.m., sing your heart out on stage and take the spotlight with live piano accompaniment or cheer on your lounge-singer-wannabe friend. Rediscover the smash hits of the 1970s and ’80s as The Exchange’s resident crowd-drawer, The Big Bash Band, resumes its live performances at the Friday Retro Replay on all Fridays of August and September. No cover charge or minimum consumption. While enjoying the bar’s entertainment, indulge in the drink-all-you-can offers. Happy Hour, available from 6-9 p.m., offers limitless orders of local beers and select cocktails, served with chips, crackers, and nuts, for P850 net. Wine lovers also get Unli Pours of house red and white wine for two consecutive hours at P800 net. Complementing the drinks are The Exchange’s bar chow choices. All takers of Happy Hour and Unli Pours get 20% off on bar chow orders. The Exchange, at the 2nd floor of Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, is open Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 11 p.m. For inquiries and table reservations, call 8638-7777 or 0917-534-4352.

McDonald’s new Pokemon Happy Meal

MCDONALD’S now offers the new Pokemon Happy Meal, with eight collectibles. There is the Poke Camp Cup, a handy cup with a convenient keyring and foldable handles; the glow-in-the-dark wrist Pika Compass; the Magnifying Glass Pokeball; and Poke Binoculars. Completing the collection are the Camping Wagon, Portable Meal Kit, Sound Flyer, and Camping Container with Tweezers. The new Pokemon Happy Meal toys are now available at McDonald’s via Dine-In, Take Out, Drive Through, or delivery.

Mang Inasal introduces Ihaw-Sarap Savers

TO MAXIMIZE one’s budget, Mang Inasal has come up with the Ihaw-Sarap Savers — a complete meal with drink for P99. It includes a Regular Chicken Inasal with rice, Palabok with one-piece Pork BBQ, or Pork Sisig with rice. All served with the diner’s choice of softdrink, iced tea, or red gulaman for P99. Ihaw-Sarap Savers are available via Dine-In, Take-Out, or by visiting http://manginasaldelivery.com.ph/, the Mang Inasal Delivery App, or through other food delivery apps like GrabFood and foodpanda.

Pizza Hut and SB19’s ‘Make It Great Pair Promo’

PIZZA Hut now offers the “Make It Great Pair Promo” in partnership with the brand’s newest ambassadors, the pop band SB19. The Make It Great promo offers two pizzas — one Regular New Pan Pizza (in the newest flavors Carbonara Supreme, BBQ Chicken Supreme, and Spicy Pepperoni Lover) and Regular Hawaiian Panalo Pan Pizza — for P419, saving P249 from the regular price of P668. Available for dine-in and take-out orders, and delivery via the 8-911-1111 hotline, by visiting pizzahut.com.ph, or Pizza Hut’s Mobile App.

Burger King’s new Chicken King sells out in two weeks

BURGER King announced that its new Chicken King sold out within two weeks of its introduction on July 26. “In fact, we didn’t expect for it to be this big of a hit. We were astounded by the warm reception that Filipinos have given Chicken King when it first became available in our restaurants, resulting in our limited stocks for the next few weeks,” said John Velasco, Country General Manager of Burger King Philippines. Chicken King is made with whole muscle chicken thigh that is marinated in various spices, cooked to a golden brown, then wrapped with tomato and crispy lettuce, topped with mayonnaise dressing, then sandwiched in buttery potato buns. Chicken King is currently available in all Mega Manila, Pampanga, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan BK restaurants.