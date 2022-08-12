Entertainment News (08/12/22)

1 of 6

Nikki Nava releases new single

YEARS since the release of the albums Secrets and Emergency Room, independent singer-songwriter Nikki Nava returns with her newest single, “Ephemeral.” It offers an upbeat vibe consisting of delicate vocals and an electric guitar accompaniment. The song is a recollection of our short-lived connections that finishes with a hopeful wish to meet again whenever fate permits. “Ephemeral” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube Music, and other digital music streaming platforms. Nikki Nava is an independent singer-songwriter, visual artist, and graphic designer from Manila.

Fiji Blue’s Asia Tour 2022 coming to PHL

FIJI Blue will bring their Asia Tour 2022 to the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier in Taguig on Nov. 17. The self-described “sad boy chill house” duo composed of Valentin Fritz and Trevor Dering, are behind the hits “It Takes Two,” “Butterflies,” “Waves,” “Affection,” and “Outside.” Presented by Wilbros Live, tickets to Fiji Blue concert will go on sale on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at SMTickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets nationwide.

Morissette releases Bisaya single

SINGER Morissette Amon has taken to social media to promote the release of her new Bisaya single, “Undangon Ta Ni.” “In a way, this song is still connected to my Signature EP of original music, because one of the things that make me unique is that I am a Cebuana,” Ms. Amon said of the song. “Undangon Ta Ni,” which loosely translates to “Let’s Stop This,” released under Underdog Music, was composed and produced by Cebu-based songwriters Relden Campanilla, Carlisle Tabanera, and Ferdinand Aragon, along with Amon and her husband Dave Lamar. Morissette Amon, who is celebrating her 12th anniversary in show business, got her big break after finishing in the Top 8 of ABS-CBN’s The Voice Philippines: Season 1. “Undangon Ta Ni” can be heard on all music streaming platforms.

Four Kings and a Queen concert at Newport

NEWPORT World Resorts hosts the royal affair that is the Four Kings and a Queen concert, featuring Hajji Alejandro, Marco Sison, Rey Valera, and Nonoy Zuñiga, together with Pops Fernandez. The concert will be held at the Newport Performing Theater Arts on Aug. 26 and 27, 8 p.m. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, for prices ranging from P1,000 to P7,000. For inquiries, call Ticketworld (8891-9999) or SM Tickets (8470-2222).

Julie Anne San Jose, Gary V collaborate on single

JULIE Anne San Jose and Gary Valenciano collaborate on a pop ballad, “Di Ka Akin.” San Jose’s writing and vocals impressed Valenciano, which is why he agreed to this collaboration. For the OPM icon, an artist like Ms. San Jose does not come very often. “Di Ka Akin” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Spanish Film Festival returns on site

THE 21ST EDITION of Película-Spanish Film Festival will return to face-to-face screenings on Oct. 5 to 16. After two years of having a virtual festival, Película will screen around 20 movies in three venues in Metro-Manila — Shangri-La Plaza, Cine Adarna at UP Diliman, and the Instituto Cervantes Intramuros branch. The festival returns to the big screen, on a first-come, first-served free admission basis. The Festival will also host face-to-face online screenings in Malaysia and Australia. In the Philippines, the Festival will open on Oct. 5 with El buen patrón (Fernando León de Aranoa, 2021), a comedy starring Javier Bardem. Other comedies in the line-up include El test (Dani de la Orden, 2022), Con quién viajas (Martín Cuervo, 2021). The official entries also include documentaries such as A las mujeres de España. María Lejárraga (Laura Hojman, 2022), dramas such as Maixabel (Icíar Bollaín, 2021) and El olvido que seremos (Fernando Trueba, 2020), and thrillers like La hija (Manuel Martín Cuenca, 2021). Película will also feature Latin American films such as the Colombian documentary Jinetes del Paraíso (Talia Osorio Cardona, 2020), the Panamenian comedy Algo azul (Mariel García Spooner, 2021), and Competencia oficial, a Spanish-Argentinean comedy directed in 2021 by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn, and featuring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martínez. There will be a special selection of classic Spanish films: Esa pareja feliz (Juan Antonio Bardem, Luis García Berlanga, 1951), Muerte de un ciclista (Juan Antonio Bardem, 1953), Mamá cumple cien años (Carlos Saura, 1979) and El sur (Víctor Erice, 1983). Película 2022 is an initiative of Instituto Cervantes in Manila and Sydney, the Embassies of Spain in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia, and the AECID, in collaboration with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, ICAA, the Embassies of Colombia and Panama in the Philippines, the UP Film Institute, the University of the Philippines and Intramuros Administration. All the movies are in Spanish (or their original language) with English subtitles. For updates visit the Facebook page of Instituto Cervantes: www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.