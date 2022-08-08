Style (08/08/22)

1 of 5

Heart Evangelista endorses Greenbelt 3 and 4 shops

WHEN not in Paris and Milan for fashion week actress and fashionista Heart Evangelista shops for her luxury pieces in Makati’s Greenbelt 3 and 4. Greenbelt 3 has recently undergone a refresh while Greenbelt 4 is currently wrapping up its own upgrade. At Greenbelt 3, she visits Louis Vuitton, which is the largest LV branch in the Philippines, snacking on canapes and drinks at the VIP room checking out the newest clothing, shoe, and bag collection. Another stop at Greenbelt 3 are brands under Jappy Gonzalez’s retail group H&F Retail Concepts: Univers, Assouline book shop, Officine Universelle Buly, and Off-White. Then it is off to Bvlgari, then Kenzo, Max Mara, then Hermes’ two-story shop. At Greenbelt 4 she visits Tod’s and Salvatore Ferragamo. Opening soon are Tiffany and Celine. For more information on ongoing promos, mall events, and safety measures, visit Ayala Malls at ww.ayalamalls.com or social media at www.facebook.com/AyalaMalls360/ and IG @iloveayalamalls and Greenbelt at www.facebook.com/Greenbelt.AyalaMalls/ and IG @ilovegreenbelt.

SM Green Finds at SM Store

SM is making intentional green choices that benefit the environment in the long run which includes supporting local craftsmen, recycling, and reducing energy consumption. With the SM Green Finds program, the group offers Filipino consumers greener choices by making them easier to find around their stores. Recently launched at SM Store Mall of Asia, the SM Green Finds Pop-Up offers to make green living as easy and effortless as possible for Filipinos. From locally-made products from artisans, clean beauty, green technology, and multifunctional homeware, the Green Finds badge will make it easier for customers to spot products that will inspire them to make greener choices. With almost 1,200 sustainable choices, Watsons has already begun to take the steps in offering more environmentally-friendly options on their shelves. The Body Shop remains to be a purveyor of ethically sourced goods inspired by nature. Consumers can guiltlessly indulge in vegan fragrances, organic hair care and body products, as well as makeup free of animal testing. They have also switched to 100% recycled hair care bottles. Kultura offers handmade products with natural or recycled materials using sustainable and traditional techniques while successfully highlighting the beauty of Filipino artistry, craftsmanship, and ingenuity. Cooking, cleaning, and decorating using green materials are now made easier and accessible through SM Home, the flagship homeware brand found at SM Store. Baby Company, the one-stop shop for new and experienced moms since 1991, has also made its commitment to help moms go the extra mile by introducing reusable and multifunctional baby products. The SM Green Finds Pop-Up Shop can be found at the SM Store Mall of Asia. For more information about the green shopping experience with SM, go to https://shopsm.com/collections/green-finds.

Rustan’s turns 70

UPSCALE retail store Rustan’s turns 70 this year, with celebrations taking place this coming season in-store and online. Started in 1952 by Gliceria “Glecy” Rustia-Tantoco with the support of her husband Bienvenido “Benny” Tantoco Sr., Rustan’s was born from a passion and appreciation of the best quality items and brands from across the globe. They created the brand that today is the country’s leading luxury retail destination, offering the finest brands, products, and services. To commemorate its 70th year, this coming season will see a celebration of historic moments displayed in-store and online, featuring key memories from loyal customers who cross-generationally are part of the story. Groundbreaking moments include Ms. Rustia-Tantoco being the first person to license Christian Dior in the Philippines, bring an exclusive distribution of Lacoste to the country, and open the first Charriol boutique. As part of the celebrations, customers will be invited to share their Rustan’s moments from over the years. Alongside this, celebrations will also see many in-store events, promotions, and new brands and collections being launched alongside an online anniversary sale — all encapsulated within a dynamic graphic that speaks to Rustan’s’ future.