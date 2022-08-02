THE SEARCH for representatives to compete for the four beauty pageant crowns of Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, Miss Globe, and Miss Grand International ended last Sunday as Binibining Pilipinas crowned four winners at the Araneta Center.

Announced by Miss Universe 2018 winner Catriona Gray and Miss Grand International 2016 First Runner-Up Nicole Cordoves, the four ladies representing the country for four international pageants are as follows: Cebu’s Nicole Borromeo (Bb. Pilipinas International), San Pablo, Laguna’s Roberta Angela Tamondong (Bb. Pilipinas Grand International), Tacloban’s Chelsea Fernandez (Bb. Pilipinas Globe), and Eastern Samar’s Gabrielle Camille Basiano (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental).

Ms. Basiano also got the award for Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown. Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel was named Second Runner-up, and viral TV personality and Angono’s representative Herlene Nicole Budol won First Runner-up.

The evening started with 40 candidates, and they were pared down to 12. Special Awards were given near the start of the program, following a performance by P-pop group SB19 while the contestants were introduced onstage.

Graciella Sheine Lehmann won for Best National Costume, while Ma. Isabela David won for Best in Talent. Yllana Marie S. Aduana won the Face of Binibini award (Miss Photogenic). Eiffel Janell Rosalita won Bb. Friendship, and Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong bagged Bb. Philippine Airlines. First Runner-up Ms. Budol won several awards: she started the evening as the winner of Bb. Manila Bulletin Readers’ Choice, and also won the awards given by sponsors Blackwater, Shein, Pizza Hut, Kumu, Jag, Silka, and World Balance.

The candidates were selected by a panel of judges consisting of the Ambassador of Greece Ioannis Pediotis, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Chairman of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry George Barcelon, Slay Model Management Founder Cecilio Asuncion, Miss International 2018 1st runner-up Ahtisa Manalo, Miss Globe 2015 Ann Colis, news anchor Rico Hizon, and actors Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia.

During the Question and Answer Round, Ms. Budol was the only candidate to be asked and to answer a question in Tagalog, to the cheers of the crowd at the Araneta Center. Bb. Pilipinas International Ms. Borromeo was asked by actor Donny Pangilinan, “On a scale of one to 10, how would you rate yourself as a responsible Filipino citizen, and why?” Ms. Borromeo answered, “As a responsible Filipino citizen, I would like to give myself a good eight. Because I know that there’s always room to improve. There’s so much I don’t know, but there’s so much I’m willing to learn, and I hope to do that with you.” — Joseph L. Garcia