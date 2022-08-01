MaArte Fair returns to the Pen

1 of 5

Exhibit of Nat’l Artist Slim Higgins a highlight of the high-end bazaar of locally made items

AFTER a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the MaArte Fair is back at the Peninsula Manila.

“I’m thrilled to be able to say that: MaArte at the Pen,” said Yael Buencamino, President of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc. (MFPI), which organizes the fair as a fundraiser for the foundation. During the online press conference on July 27, Ms. Buencamino said that the funds generated by MaArte (and other fundraising activities such as Art Fair Philippines, of which the foundation is a beneficiary) have gone on to fund activities such as docent training, as well as sending a conservator for postgraduate studies abroad.

Speaking of Art Fair Philippines, management of this year’s MaArte is now in the hands of Art Fair’s organizers, Philippine Art Events, Inc. (PAEI), the group that owns and operates Art Fair Philippines and Art in the Park. The three ladies of PAEI, Dindin Araneta, Trickie Lopa, and Lisa Periquet, introduced this year’s highlights, such as an exhibit on National Artist for Fashion Design Salvacion Lim “Slim” Higgins, curated by her son, Mark Lewis Higgins, artist and the director of his mother’s fashion school, Slim’s Fashion and Art School.

“We had no clue that she would be named National Artist. So imagine our pleasure and surprise when this happened, right as we were in the midst of planning this special exhibit for all of you,” said Ms. Lopa.

She said that the event will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, set by both the hotel and the government. Temperature checks will be required at the door, masks must be worn at all times, and only about 100 people will be admitted per floor.

Through a collaboration with fashion group PHx, fashion schools will also present the lines of some of their students at the bazaar. These are: CLIO DL by Clio de Leon (De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde), Kill Joy Studios by Eugene Malabad (iAcademy), and Le Ngok by Jiale Zhang (SoFa Design Institute). PHx will also show the works of Alexie, BAGASÁO, Basic Movement x Polo Redux, Café City Club, ec / Eustacia, Feanne, HA.MÜ, J Makitalo, Jill Lao, Jude Macasinag, Kelvin Morales, Land of Nod, Lilianna Manahan, Mich Dulce, Neil Felipp, nicolò, RANDOLF, Tropik Beatnik, and Viña Romero.

The fair will have 94 participants this year. It will run from Aug. 19 to 21, and span three floors of the Peninsula Manila.

Participants range from apparel (Maison Métisse, Mich Araullo, PNay, Filip + Inna; among others), accessories (Aranaz Ken Samudio, Siklo Pilipinas), traditional textiles (Balay ni Atong, Ifugao Nation, La Herminia, WVN Living), furniture (Ito Kish, Osmundo Furniture Gallery, Azcor Lighting Systems), art and heirlooms (Gallery Deus, León Gallery, and Unang Panahon Arts and Antiques; among others), home accessories (Gifts and Graces Fair Trade Foundation, Silahis Center, and Iraya Mangyan Art; among others), jewelry (Maria Angelica Rare Finda, Tim Tam Ong, Whisenhunt Fine Jewelry; and others), pottery (Joey De Castro Pottery, ORYOQI Ceramics, and Siegrid Bangyay Pottery), and finally, food (Auro Chocolate, The Pantry/Domicillo Selections, and Tsaa Laya).

Ms. Araneta said, “We stick to a theme of celebrating the Filipino creative soul.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Buencamino said, “Remember, you’re not only supporting the designers and craftspeople who created them. Your purchase also contributes to the development of Philippine museum workers and the preservation of cultural heritage.”

MaArte at the Pen will run from Aug. 19 to 21 at the Peninsula Manila. Admission is free. — JL Garcia