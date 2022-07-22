Entertainment News (07/22/22)

1 of 7

The Sandman debuts on Netflix on Aug. 5

BASED on the DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman follows Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — as he is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, and must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused. Mark Hamill will be voicing supporting character Merv Pumpkinhead. The new Netflix series will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, and will launch on Aug. 5.

Mark Oblea releases new single

MARK Oblea has come out with his newest release, an acoustic guitar-driven track, “Tahan.” To celebrate the release of this new single, Mark Oblea shared a snippet of his stripped-down version of the song on social media (Watch it on facebook.com). “Tahan” is now available on streaming platforms under Universal Records.

Universal Pictures’ new August releases

UNIVERSAL Pictures highlights three new movie releases for August. Opening on Aug. 10, Beast is a thriller starring Idris Elba as a father who must protect his two daughters from a fearsome lion in South Africa. On Aug. 17, Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele returns with his next horror movie, Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who are trapped in a mysterious realm where unexplainable things keep happening. On Aug. 31, stand-up comedian Jo Koy stars in Easter Sunday, a comedy movie that follows a Filipino-American family as they have a reunion for their Easter celebration.

Yu Yu Hakusho coming next year on Netflix

NETFLIX has announced a live-action remake of the popular animé Yu Yu Hakusho, which will premiere in December next year. The upcoming series is based on the legendary Japanese manga of the same name by Yoshihiro Togashi, which was originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump starting in 1990. The manga is considered a fan-favorite and has sold over 50 million copies in Japan alone.

YouTube’s Billion Views Club

IN 2012, music video history was forever changed after Psy’s smash hit “Gangnam Style” hit one billion views less than six months after release. It was the first music video to ever do so on YouTube, establishing YouTube’s Billion Views Club (BVC). Achieving the billion views milestone on YouTube remains nothing short of extraordinary and as part of the celebration of the 10th year of the Billion Views Club, the platform created a BVC custom YouTube logo to adorn the videos that made the cut. Members of the BVC include Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee,” BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” a-ha’s “Take On Me,” Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” and many more. The platform recently introduced Premieres: Live Redirect, Trailers, Countdown Themes, Shorts, and other product innovations that have enhanced the video experience for artists and fans alike.

Seoul Vibe out Aug. 26 on Netflix

CAR action flick Seoul Vibe is a Netflix movie revolving around the investigation of a VIP’s slush fund during the 1988 Olympics by a crew so-called Sanggye-dong Supreme Team” The cast features Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-Pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, and Ong Seong-wu. The film will be globally released on Aug. 26, exclusively on Netflix.