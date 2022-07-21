Dining In/Out (07/21/22)

1 of 9

Kenny Rogers Roasters brings back chimichurri

KENNY Rogers Roasters is bringing back its famous chimichurri to the menu — not only with the roasted chicken but with more meat selections this time around. Kenny Rogers Roasters is now offering seven meat options. Apart from Chimichurri Roast, guests can also choose from their ribs, premium steak, burger steak, burger bun, Schublig sausage, and fish as protein options. Starting July 18, guests can have chimichurri in their Kenny Rogers Roasters favorites, which can be enjoyed solo or as a group. Kenny’s Solo B plate (starts at P290) comes with a portion serving of their choice of meat with chimichurri sauce, two side dishes, rice, and a muffin. A Group Meal (starts at P1,025) comes with a whole serving of their choice of meat with chimichurri sauce, four side dishes, four cups of rice, four muffins, and 1.5 liters of soda. Meanwhile, the All Chimichurri Group Meal (starts at P1,330) includes a quarter chimichurri roast, a half-slab of chimichurri ribs, one chimichurri Schublig sausage, one chimichurri burger steak, four side dishes, four cups of rice, four muffins, and 1.5 liters of soda. Completing the Chimichurri Festival are two new side dishes, which are offered for a limited time only: the baconized corn and chips & salsa. With every Solo Plate purchased of Chimichurri, Kenny Rogers Roasters will donate P1 to selected NGOs to support local farmers. The Chimichurri Farmvocacy is Kenny Rogers Roasters’ way of helping local farmers in today’s challenging time. The chimichurri dishes are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Shakey’s offers Spinach Pizza selection

SHAKEY’S Pizza launches its Spinach Pizza selection, featuring three flavors, and Spinach Roll-ups. Made with fresh spinach, the pizzas also come with either bacon, shrimp, or mushroom toppings.

Sheraton opens Pinas Muna Hub

THE SHERATON Manila Hotel at the Newport Grand Wing in Resorts World Manila (RWM) has opened its first in-house souvenir shop that features all-Filipino fare. It is called the Pinas Muna Hub, and is filled to the brim with expertly crafted and locally made products, gift items, single-origin coffee, and a variety of delicacies. Located at the front and center of the hotel’s lobby, the Pinas Muna Hub is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The souvenir shop’s inventory includes a line of Filipino-signature Barong Tagalog and hand-woven pouches from Marikina, single-origin Hineleban Farms coffee, and award-winning Theo & Philo Artisan Chocolates among other available delicacies. For more information visit www.rwmanila.com.

Mekeni brings tocino to the US market

MEKENI Food Corp. has announced that they are bringing their tocino to the US market through Island Pacific Supermarket. Last January, Mekeni made their kikiam and fish balls available on the US West Coast also through its partnership with Island Pacific Supermarket, one of the area’s biggest Asian/Filipino supermarkets. For more information about their products, visit Mekeni’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mekeniph.

FamilyMart now offers milk tea

FAMILYMART Tea Creations is the latest addition to the offerings of the Japanese convenience store brand’s local franchise, catering to the popularity of milk tea and other tea-based drinks in the country. Available in five variants, FamilyMart Tea Creations offers two types; milk tea, which comes in chocolate, wintermelon, and honeydew flavors, featuring tapioca pearls as sinkers; and fruit tea, which comes in grape and lychee flavors, and served with nata or coconut gel sinkers. Each 16 oz cup goes for P95 for the milk tea, and P80 for the fruit tea, while additional sinkers go for P18. The drinks are initially available at select stores (Udenna Tower, Market! Market!, and Science Hub in Taguig) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for walk-in customers, but those in other areas can get their fix delivered via GrabFood.

Jollibee brings back JolliBots

THE ROBOT-themed Jolly Kiddie Meal toys are back. With its highly successful launch last February, Jollibee is bringing back the JolliBots starting July 16. Leading the pack is Jollibee who pops out of a Chickenjoy Bucket by retracting both arms and flipping its lid. Simply twisting and turning the upper corners of the Jolly Spaghetti box will reveal Hetty. A Jollibee Chocolate Sundae will reveal Twirlie from the robot cup — just split the ice cream portion and rotate the arms to extend the toy figure. Kids can complete the JolliBots experience with the robotized Jolly Crispy Fries and Yumburger. They have to flip the upper portions of the toys to reveal Popo and Yum, respectively. Each of the five collectible pieces are available with every purchase of a Yumburger (P82), Yumburger Meal with Drink (P102), Jolly Spaghetti (P97), Jolly Spaghetti Meal with Drink (P107), Burger Steak (P97), Burger Steak Meal with Drink (P114), Chickenjoy with rice (P129), or a Chickenjoy Meal with Drink (P144), each coming with its own Jolly Joy Box. Collectors can also get their hands on the complete set with a purchase of the six-piece Chickenjoy Bucket for P624.