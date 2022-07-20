Vintana.ph opens a physical gallery

1 of 3

ONLINE art space Vintana.ph is opening a physical gallery.

Vintana.ph, founded in 2019 by Ram Bautista, Angela Gaddi, and Robert Flores, was “established to provide a democratic platform for the current Philippine art scene, making it more accessible and inclusive for artists and patrons alike,” a statement says. Since it opened, it has held 13 online exhibits with niche themes.

This year, the online gallery opens a physical space at The Astbury, Poblacion, Makati City.

For its inaugural show, Vintana.ph presents “The Little Big Art Show” which runs until July 27.

It features works by contemporary artists Dex Fernandez, Lourd De Veyra, Kiko Escora, Manuel Ocampo, Aba Lluch Dalena, Argie Bandoy, Kirk Dijamco, Erick Encinares, Jojo Barja, Hamilton Sulit, Jaime Pacena, Chinnich Candao, Art Tavera, Jared Yokte, and Lena Cobangbang.

The exhibit is also on view at the gallery’s website.

The physical gallery at The Astbury occupies 170 square meters. Its exteriors are reminiscent of New York City’s subway stations, with graffiti-sprayed walls and metal directional signage hanging above the entryway.

For more information, visit https://vintana.ph/. Vintana.ph is located at The Astbury, 2 Orion St., Poblacion, Brgy. Bel-Air, Makati City.