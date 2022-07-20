art+design online auction features works by National Artists

1 of 4

GAVEL&BLOCK, the subsidiary of auction house Salcedo Auctions mounts its July edition of the art+design online auction on July 23, 11 a.m.

Held every quarter, Gavel&Block’s art+design features a diverse line-up of nearly 500 lots of modern and contemporary art, décor, fashion, fine prints, crystal, porcelain, silver, rare maps and books. Highlights include works by modern and contemporary Filipino artists such as National Artists Ang Kiukok, Arturo Luz, and Vicente Manansala, together with iconic pieces by Mauro Malang Santos, Ramon Orlina, Romulo Olazo, Fernando Zóbel, Norma Belleza, Onib Olmedo, Nunelucio Alvarado, Charlie Co, and Juvenal Sansó among other established artists.

The auction boasts of a sizable oil on wood by Norma Belleza, who is known for her detailed work in the folk genre. Ms. Belleza’s vibrant depiction of a market scene is filled with a rustic charm through its thick application of oils.

Other highlights of the sale include an oil on canvas depiction of the head of Christ by Ang Kiukok and two minimalist depictions of the human figure by Arturo Luz.

Other items for sale include classic to contemporary design-centered collectibles for the home such as porcelain figurines from the Spanish house of Lladró. The sale also features leather bags by Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Cartier. Alongside these accessories are an assemblage of emerald, pearl, diamond, and gold jewelry.

Fine print editions of works by both Filipino and International artists can be found in this art+design auction. The works are created either directly or indirectly by an artist or his/her estate, or by an institution that has secured the artist or estate’s permission to produce these works. Their limited production number lends to the high collectability of these pieces. This July’s collection includes pieces by National Artists Carlos “Botong” Francisco, H.R. Ocampo, and Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, as well as works by Anita Magsaysay-Ho, and Lao Lianben.

The auction goes online on July 23, 11 a.m. One may register to bid and browse the catalogue at salcedoauctions.com. For inquiries, e-mail info@salcedoauctions.com or contact 8823-0956 or 0917-107-5581.