Entertainment News (07/19/22)

Bootleg Beatles returning to PHL

THE TRIBUTE act The Bootleg Beatles returns to the Philippines for a series of concerts in select cities in the country in October. From “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be,” from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, the Beatles tribute band — made up of Steve White (who plays Paul McCartney), Stephen Hill (George Harrison), Tyson Kelly (John Lennon), and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr) — returns to take the audience on a whistle-stop journey through the Swinging Sixties. The concerts will be featuring a special set to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Please Please Me LP (“Twist and Shout,” “I Saw Her Standing There”). The Bootleg Beatles have previously performed sold out tours in the Philippines in 2016 and 2018. Presented by Concert Republic, The Bootleg Beatles Philippines 2022 Tour will be held at SMX Convention Center, Davao City, on Oct. 27; Waterfront Hotel & Casino, Cebu City, Oct. 29; and PICC, Plenary Hall, Manila, Oct. 30, shows start at 8 p.m. Ticket sales will commence on July 22 at all Ticket World and SM Ticket outlets and online.

Anne-Marie brings Dysfunctional Tour to Manila

BRITISH singer-songwriter Anne-Marie’s Dysfunctional Tour will come to Manila on Oct. 16, 2022 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, Presented by Wilbros Live, tickets to the concert go on-sale on July 19 at 10 a.m. via TicketNet.com.ph and at all TicketNet outlets nationwide. Over her career to date, Anne-Marie has become a BRITs Critics Choice finalist; Nordoff Robbins Best Newcomer winner; LGBT Music Artist winner for 2021; 9 x BRIT Award nominee; an official ambassador of The Princes Trust and more.

Spotify introduces video podcasts to the PHL

SPOTIFY brings its latest podcast innovation, video podcasts, to the country. From Hannah Pangilinan to Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona, can engage more deeply with the content they’re listening to by watching video podcasts without leaving the Spotify app. As a start, Spotify users will be able to watch and listen to the most popular podcast shows, such as Spotify Original and Exclusive podcasts including SUPERHUMAN with Wil Dasovich, Pausecast with Hannah Pangilinan, Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast, skypodcast, The Sexytime Podcast, Boiling Waters, The KoolPals, Adulting With Joyce Pring, Wake Up With Jim & Saab, Sleeping Pill with Inka, Punchline with Alex Calleja!, Lecheng Pag-ibig To!, Paano Ba ‘To, Wag Kang Lilingon, Creepsilog, Tambalan Podcast, OnlyFun with Chico and Gino, Small Talk! With Alec Cuenca, Walwal Sesh, The Eve’s Drop, and Paano Kung…, among others. Spotify users in the Philippines will soon see a lot more video podcasts on the platform as access for creators to begin publishing video podcasts to Spotify will be made accessible through Anchor, Spotify’s podcasting platform.

Clara Benin releases new single

FILIPINA singer-songwriter Clara Benin comes out with her newest single “Affable Dork,” available via OFFMUTE. The release of the track comes with a music video shot in Enchanted Kingdom. “Affable Dork” can be heard on all digital music platforms via OFFMUTE.

Calvin Harris drops new single

GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist and producer Calvin Harris has released his new single “Stay With Me” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell via Columbia Records/Sony Music. “Stay With Me” follows the release of “Potion” with Dua Lipa & Young Thug and “New Money” featuring 21 Savage from Harris’ forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, out on Aug. 5.

Netflix global fan event #TUDUM returns

THE VIRTUAL event #TUDUM that garnered over 25 million views from Netflix fans in 184 countries around the world last year is returning on Sept. 24 with five global events in 24 hours: starting in Korea followed by India, then the United States and Europe, with a special preview event of the entertainment coming from Latin America, and concluding with a celebration out of Japan. It will be a day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators. The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and will share the scoop on over 100 fan favorite shows, films, and specials from across the globe. Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event will be available across Netflix YouTube channels in a number of different languages. Visit Netflix’s official fan site, Tudum.com/event, for the latest news and details about the title and celebrity lineup in early September.